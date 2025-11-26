Mugs on Main gives back to those in need of a hot meal or cup of coffee through its Pay it Forward ticket board. (Courtesy photo)

With the national SNAP program in danger and food insecurity on the rise, Mugs on Main co-owner Kasandra Watkins said a free, hot meal is always ready and waiting at the East Main Street coffee shop, thanks to its Pay it Forward program.

Mugs on Main has fed or caffeinated at least 500 people in the last two years through its Pay it Forward board. On average, the store is giving out 10 to 20 meals a month thanks to an influx of community contributions.

“It started with customers putting like a cup of coffee and a muffin,” Ms. Watkins said. “Now everyone seems to have grown in their generosity — there are full meals.”

The idea is simple, but the gesture can make all the difference for someone else, Ms. Watkins said. Customers can order whatever they would like to contribute at the counter. Then, a separate receipt is printed and pinned to the board.

“When somebody comes in and needs to use one of those tickets, they just see what they want for that day and hand it to the counter, no questions asked,” she said.

She stressed that community is at the core of Mugs on Main and the Pay it Forward board is to ensure everyone who walks into the shop feels a part of it.

She thanked the hundreds of people who have contributed to the Pay it Forward board so far.

“It’s something that we are able to continue because of the generosity of everyone within our community,” Ms. Watkins said. “When it comes to food, everyone has a right to food.”

Mugs on Main also accepts online donations, which go directly toward its Pay it Forward initiative. To contribute, visit the website at mugsonmain.com.