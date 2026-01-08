2025 Person of the Year: Doug Corwin

Michael Bohlsen, owner of Tellers in Islip (left), Doug Corwin of Crescent Duck Farm, and Francis Derby, Chef at Shands General in Patchogue. (Credit: Cory Olsen)

Since an H5N1 outbreak decimated his flock last January, Crescent Duck Farm owner Doug Corwin has been working to rebuild it. Over the last 12 months, he has complied with all USDA requirements for the facility while simultaneously salvaging and hatching a tiny remnant of his genetic stock.

The eggs, which were determined to be safe to hatch last February, were incubated and raised off site. These birds are now grown and laying their own eggs.

With the local baseball team named for the bird and the Big Duck in Flanders, the ducks are part of the collective history of the North Fork. According to Suffolk County, there were 30 duck farms operating in Moriches, Eastport and Riverhead when Crescent Duck opened in 1908. Today, Corwin’s farm is all that remains of that legacy.

Francis Derby, culinary director at The Halyard in Greenport, was among the chefs who gathered in February 2025 for the “Flock Together” fundraiser. The tasting and silent auction event raised more than $50,000 for the farm’s workforce, who were laid off due to the outbreak.

“I recall very clearly going to the farm to pick up ducks in those times when I first moved back from New York and introducing myself as Lou Gallo’s grandson,” Mr. Derby said. “[Since then,] it’s just been about that product, and it’s been about supporting that.”

Recently, Mr. Derby texted Mr. Corwin to check in and see how things were progressing. Mr. Corwin asked if he wanted to come to the farm for a tour.

“It looks like they’re very close. They’re revving up. We’re super excited that he decided to go for it and keep this tradition going. I have to imagine there was a moment of like, ‘Do we keep going, or do we wrap it up?’ And the fact that he kept going, I think he’s made a lot of people really happy, including us,” said Mr. Derby.

Mr. Corwin has been using the devastation of his farm as a platform to advocate for a vaccine. He has met with and spoken to representatives at the local, state and federal levels. He also works closely with the Cornell vaccine lab.

His community impact extends beyond the restaurant industry. The Railroad Museum of Long Island has featured Crescent Duck on special edition train cars since the early 2000s, and museum president Don Fisher — Mr. Corwin’s distant cousin — said the Long Island duckling car remains popular with collectors.

“We were so happy, and we sold quite a few of those cars. The Long Island duckling is a very popular car. Everybody knows about our history, and they know Doug and Crescent Duck, that farm still in business,” Mr. Fisher said. “We were very honored to be able to present a Long Island duck stock car to Doug and his family.”

Mr. Derby appreciates the level of dedication Mr. Corwin brings to his work, and looks forward to continuing to offer these delicious ducks to the public.

“Working with Doug, it’s just awesome, because he really appreciates the support. I think just working with anyone that is that smart as he is, or anyone that is that passionate, that’s why we do it,” said Mr. Derby.

For his tireless dedication to his staff members, fellow business owners and community, the Riverhead News-Review has chosen Doug Corwin as its 2025 Person of the Year.

