Community Calendar of Events: July 9, 2026

(Credit: Angela Colangelo file photo)

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Long Island Antique Power Association Summer Show, 5950 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. See antique tractors, classic Ford trucks, hit and miss engines and sawmill and blacksmithing demonstrations in action. $10 admission for adults; Free for children younger than 12 and veterans. Info: liantiquepower.com.

Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Old Town Arts & Craft Guild presents a Fine Art, Crafts & Antiques Fair at 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, paintings, photos, collectibles, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts and more.

Film

Friday, July 17, 3 p.m.: Summer Movie Series at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport, featuring “Together” (2002), about a 13-year-old violin prodigy and his devoted father. Free; refreshments provided. floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 18, 4-6 p.m.: Takeout Chicken Barbecue at Old Steeple Community Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue. Rain or shine. Half-chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll and dessert: $25 through July 11; $30 thereafter. Partial proceeds go to local food pantries. Tickets: Jean at 631-722-4171 or [email protected].

Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.: Comedy Night at CAST, presented by Peeko Oysters, with host Mike Keegan and comedians Bridget Kavanagh, Jamie Wang and Sean Brown. 53930 Main Road, Southold. Refreshments at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 at ComedyJuly.givesmart.com.

In the garden

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Winds Way Gardens (73 Winds Way, Jamesport) will be open to the public as part of The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program. Admission is $5 for Conservancy members, $10 for nonmembers. Tickets available at gardenconservancy.org.

Lectures

Tuesday, July 14, 4 p.m.: Estate Planning Basics with attorney Daniel DeRosso, who discusses Wills, Power of Attorney, Health Care Proxy and Living Will and outlines differences between, and pros and cons of, Revocable and Irrevocable Trusts. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Music

Thursday, July 9, 6-7:30 p.m.: Music from the ‘British Invasion’ with Gil McLean, in the community room at Southold Free Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Free. southoldlibrary.org.

Monday, July 13, 7-9 p.m.: ‘Dances in the Park’ at Mitchell Park, Front Street, Greenport. Featuring rock band Seismatics, winner of 2025 Battle of the Bands. Weather updates on Instagram @dancesinthepark.

Wednesday, July 15, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Invitation to the Opera’ featuring a presentation of Gounod’s “Mireille,” Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 15, 7:30-9 p.m.. Free Summer Showcase Concert featuring REEB (Real East End Brass). Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Avenue, Southold. Bring your own chair. Rain moves performance to the town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information: [email protected].

Monday, July 20, 7-9 p.m.: ‘Dances in the Park’ at Mitchell Park, Front Street, Greenport. Featuring reggae fusion band Royal Khaoz. Free. Weather updates on Instagram @dancesinthepark.

Tuesday, July 21, 5-7 p.m.: Concert by Gunk all-girl funk band at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Sponsored by Friends of Orient Beach state Park. Free; donations to support concert series encouraged at givebutter.com/OrientBeachConcerts2026. Food and drink available for purchase on site at Third Culture Club.

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30-9 p.m.. Free Summer Showcase Concert featuring Eastbound Freight. Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Avenue, Southold. Bring your own chair. Rain moves performance to the town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information: [email protected].

Theater

Sunday, July 19, noon.: Northeast Stage presents Shakespeare’s ‘All’s Well that Ends Well’ at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

The natural world

Saturday, July 11, 9 p.m.: ‘Exploring and Navigating the Summer Night Sky’ at Custer Institute & Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Randall DiGiuseppe introduces the basics of stargazing. Learn the locations and the folklore behind the North Star, the Summer Triangle, the Milky Way Galaxy and other well-known summer constellations. Bring blankets or chairs. Adults, $5; under 16, $3; members, free. Registration strongly encouraged: custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m.-noon: Artists reception for ‘The Birdsong Project: A Sculptural Trail’ at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 County Road 48, Greenport. An “immersive experience” featuring original site-specific sculptures by nine local artists along the trail to the pond overlook, inspired by birds, wildlife and the park’s natural world. Sponsored by North For Audubon Society and East End Arts. northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community. Free. Register at custerobservatory.org.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., though Aug. 22: Perlman Music Program presents free summer chamber music concerts, featuring talented young musicians visiting for the season from around the world. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Some additional dates and special events. Reservations encouraged. Information and full program at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Fridays at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 4: Free Greenport Band Concerts in Mitchell Park, Front Street, Greenport, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl. Celebrating America’s 250th and the band’s 175th anniversaries. Bring your own chair. No concert July 24. Rain cancels. Information: [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Guided garden tour leaves entry pavilion at 10:30 a.m. Admission: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., through Sept. 5: Yoga in the Garden with Megan Bowles at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Drop-in classes, bring your own mat. Explore the garden after class. Fee: $25; members, $22.50.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: ohsny.org or 347-559-3670.

Through Sept. 30: “Redcoats and Rebels” Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Through July 12: ‘Tending Time: Roy Nicholson’s Garden’ featuring selections from the artist’s 52 Weeks II series of paintings at Alex Ferrone Gallery 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. The artist created one painting each week for an entire year using his Sag Harbor garden as both subject and studio. alexferronegallery.com, 631-734-8545.

Saturdays and Sundays through July 26, 12:30-3 p.m. ‘Art on the Bend’ annual summer show and sale at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Reception: Friday, July 10, 6-8 p.m. Weekday hours by appointment: 631-765-3494.

Through July: ‘Dimensional Stratagems,’ acrylic paintings on wood by James Pritchard “play with opposites” to create the illusion of a three-dimensions on a flat surface. Gallery at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through July: ‘Four Perspectives,’ artwork by Cathy Campbell, Darren Mignone, Lee Harned and Bill Behrle, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: ‘Visions of Freedom,’ a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through Aug. 22: DETOUR VII, featuring work by over 50 artists, at two East End Arts galleries, at 48 West Main St. and 11 West Main St. in Riverhead. For hours, eastendarts.org.

Through Sept. 8: ‘Bays, Beaches and Boats,’ Works by 16 artists on display at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 County Road 48 , Cutchogue. Free and open to the public, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 631-734-5111.

Through Sept. 13: ‘The American Revolution in Southold’ and ‘Maritime Stealth in Southold During the Revolution,’ Southold Historical Museums, Maple Lane Campus. Weekends 1-4 p.m. Admission: $5 or $10 per family. 631-765-5500.

Through mid-September: ‘A Place in Mind,’ photographs by Sophia Borzilleri, JB Morton and Gerson Vargas, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through Nov. 29: ‘Native American Involvement in the Revolutionary War,’ Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10; children and students free. Email [email protected].

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY: The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.