Boys lax: In Guadagnino’s final season as coach, hope is to finish strong

Riverhead coach Vic Guadagnino speaks to his players during a time out against Brentwood. (Credit: George Faella)

For sixteen years, Riverhead boys lacrosse head coach Vic Guadagnino has manned the sidelines as the head of the lacrosse program. He turned the squad from a startup into a contender during his tenure.

Now, in his final season, with retirement ahead, all he hopes is that the team can churn out one last competitive season despite the injuries the team has sustained.

“Riverhead is all I know,” Guadagnino said. “I got hired as a teacher 33 years ago, fresh out of college. I always had 2026 circled as the year I was going to retire, and it’s just so surreal that it’s finally here. Weird for sure.”

Riverhead has played to a 5-5 record so far this season and most recently knocked off Brentwood, 12-2, on April 23. Though the Blue Waves have lost some tough games, grabbing a spot for the Section XI playoffs isn’t out of reach.

Riverhead’s Tucker Suter has his stick held by a Brentwood player during the face-off. (Credit: George Faella)

“We were ranked 16th when the season started, and right now we’re sitting in 13th,” Guadagnino said. “So we are outperforming expectations. The top 10 get into the playoffs, so we’re right in that bubble. Just have to steal a few games in the final stretch of the season.”

The Blue Waves have been led by junior attackman Jaxon Binkis, who scored 23 goals this season. Senior attackman Logan Dempsey has tallied 16 goals and 10 assists. Fellow senior midfielder Nate Nentwich has 29 points in total with 15 goals and 14 assists.

Binkis had a highlight performance on April 15 when Riverhead edged Walt Whitman, 13-12. He had four goals on the day, including the game-winner as time expired in the fourth quarter. In the win over Brentwood, Binkis and Nentwich each scored three goals. Dempsey added two.

The toughest loss the Blue Waves have sustained this season was the season-ending injury to Kevin Qualey. The senior captain has been the heart and soul of the team ever since he pressed his cleats into the turf at the Pulaski Street Complex.

“Losing Kevin in the William Floyd game has forced us to change a lot on offense and defense,” Guadagnino said. “We have guys playing new spots, and we’re asking them to do new things. We can’t replace him, but we have to step up in his place.”

Riverhead midfielder Nate Nentwich avoids the stick check of the Brentwood defender. (Credit: George Faella)

After Tony Lawrence first started the lacrosse program in Riverhead, Guadagnino, who had coaching stops at Dowling College, William Floyd and Shoreham-Wading River, took the program to the next level. He hopes his successor can continue the trajectory going forward.

“We had many solid playoff years here,” Guadagnino said. “We hung banners. We had an honorable mention All-American. We had dozens upon dozens, pushing 100 players, go on to play in college, building on what Lawrence already had here. We’ve been able to create great men that turned into great husbands and fathers that always come back to play in our alumni game.”

Riverhead has a very favorable schedule in its final six games of the season, with opponents combining for a 21-39 overall record. A strong finish will give Guadagnino a proper final sendoff.

“Riverhead has been a part of me for 33 years,” Guadagnino said. “In the classroom, on the fields, on the courts, and I’ve loved every minute of it. I have no regrets here. I was happy Riverhead welcomed me like they did.”