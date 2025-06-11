Riverhead athletes moving up to collegiate level sports

Riverhead High School graduates taking big steps forward toward new athletic horizons. Backrow, from left, Liam Lennon, Bryce Mackie, Brendan Wallace, Camden Wallace, Michael Gabriel, Christopher Jones, Dean Redmond, Brady Reynolds, Sean Rowland. Front row, from left, Kayleanne Campbell, Mya Marelli, Shaylee Bealey, Logan Pilon, Sadie Schultz, Adrianna Mosca, Jaidin Hansen. Credit: Brian Sacks)

Sixteen seniors at Riverhead High School have signed on to play sports at colleges across the United States. The number of those playing at the next level continues to grow year after year. Here are the commitments:

Liam Lennon, Boys Lacrosse — Wingate University, Hendersonville, N.C.

Lennon played lacrosse, basketball, football and soccer while at Riverhead. He was a pillar on defense in the boys lacrosse program’s winningest season his junior year. Lennon also led Riverhead to a 48-47 playoff win over Commack for basketball, posting 19 points in the victory.

Bryce Mackie, Baseball — Western Connecticut State University

The lefty pitcher/first baseman was a major part of the baseball team this year that made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Riverhead ended up winning not only one but two times in the postseason.

Brendan Wallace, Boys Lacrosse — SUNY Delhi

Wallace, part of the three-headed monster in the back line for the lacrosse team, was a brick wall in Riverhead’s run to their highest win output in school history his junior year. He — alongside Liam Lennon and Michael Gabriel — was one of the main reasons for the Blue Waves success. Wallace also played football for Riverhead as a lineman.

Camden Wallace, Baseball — St. Joseph’s University, Brooklyn Campus

The sure-handed shortstop and Riverhead’s No. 2 pitcher in the rotation made his impact felt in this season’s remarkable baseball run. He regularly ignited the offense from the top of the lineup and led Riverhead to its first playoff win in 20 years.

Michael Gabriel, Boys Lacrosse — Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Conn.

Gabriel earned All-State recognition for his ability to stop all opponents heading his way. He has been a mainstay in Vic Guadagnino’s lacrosse defense for many years. This year the 6-foot-2 defenseman played more of a midfield position, showing his versatility. Additionally, he played football for Riverhead.

Christopher Jones, Track and Field — SUNY Cortland

One of the most decorated runners in Riverhead cross country history, Jones walks away from the program holding multiple records. He currently holds the Riverhead school record of the Indian Island 5K and Sunken Meadow 4K in cross country. He was part of the 4x800m relay in winter track and spring track that both set a record. He also set the record in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:38.70.

Dean Redmond, Boys Lacrosse — Mercy University, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

The lacrosse midfielder, who has battled injuries throughout his career at Riverhead, will join his brother at the next level, Jackson, who is currently a freshman at Mercy University. Redmond scored two goals this season at Riverhead.

Brady Reynolds – Track and Field – Stony Brook University

Reynolds competed in multiple events for Riverhead’s track and field team over the years, from short distance running to jumps and throws. In his senior season in outdoor track, he set personal bests in the 400-meter run, shot put, high jump and long jump.

Sean Rowland, Track and Field — Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I.

Rowland was a member of the cross country team in the fall and then track team during the winter and spring. He currently holds the second best time in school history in the Sunken Meadows 4k course. He competed in the 2000-meter run and 3000-meter steeplechase in the spring.

Kayleanne Campbell, Track and Field — Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.

The high jumper and volleyball star secured a Division I opportunity at Quinnipiac University to continue developing her skills at the high jump. Campbell won first place this year at the Suffolk County championships and has jumped as high as 5 feet, 6 inches in her career.

Mya Marelli, Softball – Mercy University, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

A year after winning the Large Schools Pitcher of the Year and All-State recognition, Marelli continued her dominance this season and won the League I offensive player of the year. She led Riverhead to their first county title in school history. She posted a .486 batting average with four home runs and 35 Rbi this season, and struck out 121 batters through 65 innings on the circle to a 1.29 ERA.

Shaylee Bealey, Softball — Western Connecticut State University

One of the captains this season, Bealey has been a staple at second base for years at Riverhead. She was a major contributor this season in helping lead the team to their first county title in school history. Bealey batted .408 with 15 RBIs and a .939 fielding percentage. Bealey also led the team with two-out hits this season.

Logan Pilon, Girls Lacrosse — Manhattan University

The three-sport star has made an impact on every team she played on over the years at Riverhead. She helped Riverhead volleyball win its first playoff game ever her junior year. In basketball this past season, she averaged a team-high 12.8 points per game. On the lacrosse field, she finished 12th in Suffolk County this season with 49 goals scored. She’ll be playing Division I lacrosse at the next level.

Sadie Schultz, Girls Lacrosse — University of Delaware

Schultz had a major leg injury during her high school career but made her way back as a top echelon player on the lacrosse field. A year after injury, Schultz posted 25 goals and six assists this season. In her junior season, Shultz posted a line of 42 goals and eight assists. She’ll continue her career at a NCAA Division I level.

Adrianna Mosca, Girls Lacrosse — Georgian Court University, Lakewood Township, N.J.

Mosca played both lacrosse and field hockey at Riverhead but has decided on lacrosse to continue her athletic career. She scored 11 goals this season for the Blue Waves. She was also the 2025 Suffolk County Zone Award winner for Physical Education.

Jaidin Hansen, Cheerleading — Stony Brook University

In addition to being an exemplary acrobatic cheerleader, Hansen also finished seventh in her class academic rankings. She was part of the Riverhead cheerleading squad that finished 11th in the country while competing in the nationals during 2024.