Blotter: Thirteen arrested in last week

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from March 29 through April 4:

Laura Griffin of Riverhead, 50; Christine Shay of Floral Park, 53; John Stewart and Demi Patrikis, both 36 and of Lake Grove; and Kourtney Frasier of Riverhead, 41, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Brianna Foster of Quogue, 22, was arrested for alleged driving while ability impaired.

Maris Dikranis of Long Beach, 37, and Boris Velasquez of Riverhead, 47, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jack Beaudry of Miller Place, 19, was arrested for alleged possession of burglar’s tools.

Riverhead residents Sabastian Guevara, 47, and Nicholas Fisher, 40, were arrested for alleged unlicensed driving.

Antonio Martin of Mastic, 19, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass.

Ruben Ventura Cruz of Riverhead, 28, was arrested for alleged trespass.Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.