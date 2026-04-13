Adult, child rescued after jet ski breaks down off Jamesport

Iron Pier Beach in Jamesport. (File photo)

Two people on a jet ski, an adult and a 10-year-old, were rescued after the watercraft broke down in Long Island Sound off Jamesport on Sunday, Riverhead police said.

The pair were found stranded about a mile northeast of Iron Pier Beach around 4:50 p.m. after police received a 911 call, according to officials. The department’s dive and rescue team used a drone to help locate the disabled watercraft before hauling both people and the jet ski back to shore. No injuries were reported.

The operator of the jet ski was issued multiple summonses for safety equipment violations, police said.

Crews from the Jamesport Fire Department and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.