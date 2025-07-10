Photos: 2025 Jamesport Civic Association Fourth of July ceremony
The Greater Jamesport Civic Association carried on with its annual Independence Day Commemoration on July 4 at the Honor Garden and Gazebo, with plenty of sunshine to celebrate America’s 249th birthday.
Dressed as Uncle Sam, event chair and U.S. Marine Corps Major John Newman kicked off the program at 10 a.m. and Pastor George Dupree of Living Water Full Gospel Church gave the invocation. Members of the VFW Post #2476 and Riverhead High School’s NJROTC presented the colors and patriotic music was performed by the Jamesport Meeting House Chorus.
Photos by Jeremy Garretson
Several other speakers took to the podium, including Greater Jamesport Civic Association President Laura Jens-Smith, Riverhead Town Historian Georgette Case, U.S. Navy Lieutenant Greg Blass, Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard, NYS Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio and U.S. Marine Corp. Captain Devin Lides.