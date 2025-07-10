Photos: 2025 Jamesport Civic Association Fourth of July ceremony

Students involved in the Riverhead High School’s NJROTC participated in the Jamesport Independence Day ceremony (Jeremy Garretson photo).

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association carried on with its annual Independence Day Commemoration on July 4 at the Honor Garden and Gazebo, with plenty of sunshine to celebrate America’s 249th birthday.

Dressed as Uncle Sam, event chair and U.S. Marine Corps Major John Newman kicked off the program at 10 a.m. and Pastor George Dupree of Living Water Full Gospel Church gave the invocation. Members of the VFW Post #2476 and Riverhead High School’s NJROTC presented the colors and patriotic music was performed by the Jamesport Meeting House Chorus.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson



John Newman, dressed as Uncle Sam, led the event as its Master of Ceremonies.

Members of the VFW Post #2476 presented the colors at the start of the ceremony.

Laura Jens-Smith, Greater Jamesport Civic Association president, said a few words to mark the special occasion.

The Jamesport Meeting House Choir passionately sang a number of patriotic tunes, including the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”

Attendees gathered at the Honor Garden in Jamesport.

Riverhead Town Historian Georgette Case gave a riveting speech as the Daughter of the American Revolution.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Greg Blass shared some sentiments about Independence Day.

Local and state officials spent their July 4 morning in Jamesport.

Several other speakers took to the podium, including Greater Jamesport Civic Association President Laura Jens-Smith, Riverhead Town Historian Georgette Case, U.S. Navy Lieutenant Greg Blass, Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard, NYS Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio and U.S. Marine Corp. Captain Devin Lides.