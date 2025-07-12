Riverhead gets a Ben & Jerry’s — just in time for summer

Angela and Steven Siliato with their three children at their newly opened Ben & Jerry’s in Riverhead. (Credit: Steven Siliato)

On July 10, Angela and Steven Siliato opened the doors to Ben & Jerry’s Riverhead (87 East Main St., Riverhead) where they’ll be serving up scoops for the foreseeable future—and may have scored themselves a ‘parents of the year’ award.

The idea to open an ice cream shop, as part of the iconic international brand, came as a way to start a family business with something for everyone to enjoy — specifically catering to the tastes of their 9-, 6- and 3-year-olds at home.

“We were like, ‘Let’s do something we can involve the kids in,’ and I mean, who doesn’t like ice cream?” said Mr. Siliato. “It was a natural fit.”

Growing up, Mr. Siliato watched his family run their business, Siliato Liquors in Miller Place. The store still stands after 50 years.

Mr. Siliato became involved as he got older, and he recently had the itch to open something of his own.

In their day jobs, Mr. Siliato serves as an attorney, and Ms. Siliato works in the pharmacy at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson.

They started prepping the building for a Ben & Jerry’s franchise on Feb. 1.

“We took over the building, got our permits and just ripped through construction,” said Mr. Siliato.

The couple did a gut renovation including updating the electric, floors and plumbing at the location which was once home to the longstanding Sunny’s Riverhead Diner & Grill. Most recently, the spot housed Burgercade, a burger joint with retro video games, and before that, LuchaCubano, a sandwich and rum bar.

Ben & Jerry’s, founded in Vermont in 1978, is a brand based on creative flavors and social activism, with locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico and across Europe and Asia.

On Long Island there are four other locations: Huntington, Patchogue, Ronkonkoma and Westhampton Beach.

The Siliatos had looked at purchasing another Ben & Jerry’s location on the island, but it didn’t work out, prompting them to start one of their own.

They will serve many of the Ben & Jerry’s classic flavors like Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey, along with other inventive seasonal creations.

The pair, who live in Riverhead, say the Town of Riverhead and corporate overseers of the ice cream brand were a breeze to work with.

A grand-opening celebration was held at the new sweet spot July 11, with free samples, pint coolers, reusable spoon, t-shirt and water bottle giveaways. Town of Riverhead Supervisor Tim Hubbard cut the ceremonial ribbon, welcoming the Siliato family’s business to East Main Street.

Mr. Siliato said the part of the business he’s most excited for, “God’s honest truth — spending time with my kids here — we would go out and get ice cream even before all of this, it’s like a family thing we do.”

Stop by for a cone or cup of Ben & Jerry’s from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.