See photos from Mattituck’s championship win over Mercy

02/21/2017 8:36 PM |
The Mattituck girls basketball team won its second consecutive Class B county championship Tuesday afternoon by defeating Bishop McGann-Mercy. The Tuckers will play Friday against the Class C champion in a non-elimination game as part of the Section XI tournament and also advance to the regional semifinals March 6 against the Nassau County champion.

Top photo caption: Savannah Hauser of Mercy drives against Julie Seifert of Mattituck. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Mattituck junior Chelsea Marlborough drives to the basket. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Mattituck senior Corinne Reda goes up for a shot. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Olivia Kneski of Mercy is guarded by Mattituck’s Liz Dwyer. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Mattituck's Jane DiGregorio tries to defend Mercy

Mattituck’s Jane DiGregorio tries to defend Mia Behrens. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Melina Santacroce (12) of Mercy. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Liz Dwyer of Mattituck picks up a steal against Mia Behrens. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Melina Santacroce drives toward the basket. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Melina Santacroce of Mercy guarded by Liz Dwyer. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Savannah Hauser of Mercy puts up a shot. (Credit: Garret Meade)

 

Olivia Kneski of Mercy and Chelsea Marlborough vie for possession. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Chastin Giles looks to pass. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Mattituck senior Corinne Reda, left, and senior Liz Dwyer hold the championship plaque. (Credit: Garret Meade)

