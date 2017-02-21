The Mattituck girls basketball team won its second consecutive Class B county championship Tuesday afternoon by defeating Bishop McGann-Mercy. The Tuckers will play Friday against the Class C champion in a non-elimination game as part of the Section XI tournament and also advance to the regional semifinals March 6 against the Nassau County champion.

Top photo caption: Savannah Hauser of Mercy drives against Julie Seifert of Mattituck. (Credit: Garret Meade)

