Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

Weekly roundup of high school sports from Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River school districts.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 9: Shoreham-Wading River 46, John Glenn 42

The Wildcats’ girls squad earned yet another big victory as they continue to stack up wins to try to earn a high seed for the playoffs. SWR has only lost to first-place Mt. Sinai in the league play this season and will figure to have another shot at the Mustangs once the playoffs come around. Friday’s game against John Glenn went into overtime, where the Wildcats scored six points and gave up only one two-point basket. Ashley Bell and Juliana Mahan each scored 12 points for SWR. Leslie Jablonski added another 10 points, six of them coming from beyond the arc. Shoreham-Wading River (8-2 League VI, 12-6 overall) had two games remaining following last week’s win: Feb. 14 against Hampton Bays and Feb. 15 against Southampton.

Feb. 12: Sachem East 54, Riverhead 30

After one of their most promising starts in the last five years, winning four of their first seven games, the Riverhead girls team won only one more contest the rest of the way. But despite winning so few games, the season was a major step forward compared to the recent past, in part because the team is still so young. Junior guard Logan Pilon had a terrific season, averaging just under to 12 points per game. Against Sachem East, Nariah Dent led the way in scoring, with seven, and Pilon added six. Kyleigh Lennon and Claire Normoyle scored five points each for the Blue Waves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 9: Sachem East 57, Riverhead 49

Playing against a strong division opponent that has a chance at making the playoffs, Riverhead fought to keep the score close and scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, finishing the game strong. Though the Blue Waves have won only three games this season, optimism for a rebound campaign next year is very much on the players’ minds. AJ Austin and Carlsoe Mendez led the way with 12 points each for Riverhead. Deshawn Watkins scored 10 and Liam Lennon added seven more. That was the last game of the season for the Blue Waves. Division I is a tough place to play in Suffolk County. They’ll have the majority of players returning next year and figure to add a handful from a JV squad that finished around .500 for the season.

Feb. 8: Center Moriches 67, Shoreham-Wading River 50

The SWR boys basketball team had a rough go of it this year after losing their star point guard, Alex Makarewicz, during the first week of the season. It was supposed to be an all-county-type season for Makarewicz, but a shoulder injury that dragged on from soccer just never got better. Tyler Lievre, son of SWR girls basketball coach Adam Lievre, has been coming on as of late and will be a feature player on next year’s squad. The eighth-grader scored a team-high 10 points against Center Moriches last Thursday after averaging around seven points a game on the season. The Wildcats finished the season at 4-16 record and will look to improve next year.

WRESTLING

Feb. 9: Shoreham-Wading River, Division II Suffolk County championships

Wildcats wrestlers competed in the individual county championships Friday afternoon. Here are some of the notable results.

101 pounds: Thomas Matias, 6th place

124: Chris Colon, 1st

131: Gavin Mangano, 1st

138: Jacob Conti, 4th

170: Nate Spuhler, 2nd

215: Wes Hodun, 5th

285: Zack Wilson, 2nd