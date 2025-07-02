Blue Waves basketball team poised for winning summer

Riverhead’s Josiah Rodney takes flight in summer league action Tuesday night. (Credit Bill Landon)

In Patrick Fabian’s first year as head coach of the Blue Waves, Riverhead made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and even won their first round playoff matchup against Commack, 48-47. With most of the squad returning, they’re looking to continue to improve during the summer and hit the ground running come winter time.

Last year, Riverhead went 0-10 in their summer league season in the lead-up to the school year. It was the harsh beginning to creating a winning environment. After last year’s run during the winter, there’s just a different feel this summer. There’s a sneaky confidence among those returning. They defeated Bayport Blue Point, 55-53 to kick off the summer at Centereach High School.

Riverhead's Josiah Rodney takes flight in summer league action Tuesday night. (Credit Bill Landon)

“Right now we’re trying to figure out who fits with who with the younger guys coming up,” Fabian said. “We’re making sure everyone is buying into playing hard and continuing the culture we set last year. I thought we may have been lazy a bit at times today but that comes with the territory in these hot summer gyms.”

Peter Lagnena, who is now entering his senior year, led the Blue Waves in scoring as his stroke from deep looked in mid-season form. He nailed seven triples on the night. Every time Bayport-Blue Point started making a run, Lagnena had an answer.

“I need to step up this year because Liam [Lennon] is not here anymore as our senior leader,” Lagnena said. “He was the captain last year and kept us all together and pushed us to be the best we can be. I need to take over that role now as a senior, and it starts in the summer.”

Anaiis Mitchell is also back as Riverhead’s point guard. He’s heading into his junior year after being on varsity since his freshman season. He assisted on six of Lagnena’s seven three-point baskets on Tuesday and finished with eight assists overall.

“Anaiis is the type of player that doesn’t have to be scoring all the team’s points,” Fabian said. “He affects the game in so many ways. He’s our field general out there. He gets his points, but he also gets rebounds, steals, assists — he’s a major part of any success we want to have.”

Riverhead returns Landon Zaleski, Jack Bartolo and Sentrell Hires as well who played big minutes during the school season last year. Zaleski scored eight points in the summer opener, Bartolo added five and Hires finished with four.

“We’re still building that chemistry,” Fabian said. “Last year was our first year together, so the more time we spend playing together, the better we’re going to be. We want to iron out all the kinks now and not have to deal with it during the regular season.”

Josiah Rodney also returns to Riverhead after spending last year playing for Southampton. He figures to plug right into the rotation and showed flashes of what he could do scoring 10 points against Bayport-Blue Point. He showed ability to score from the inside and outside and will be a crucial piece of the Blue Waves going forward.

Riverhead is back in action next Tuesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. against Newfield at Eastport South Manor High School.

“We want to win our league during the school season,” Lagnena said. “That’s one of our goals. We’re putting in the work now to not only win the league but win the whole thing. I think we can do it with this team. We’re returning most of our guys, and we’re all locked in on one goal.”