Wrestling: Riverhead’s Matyka chasing third place

Mark Matyka, who gained entry into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships by being granted a wild card, lost his first-round Division I wrestling match at 99 pounds, but his chances for a third-place finish are still alive.

The Riverhead High School junior started the tournament by dropping a major decision, 12-4, to Monsignor Farrell sophomore Terry Adams, the No. 6 seed, at Times Union Center in Albany Friday.



But Matyka (38-9) didn’t let that defeat stop him. In the consolation rounds later in the day he scored 6-2 decisions over Malone sophomore Sam Searles and Clarence freshman Aiden Rabideau. Matyka’s next bout will be Saturday against eighth-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt eighth-grader Myles Griffin.

Photo caption: Riverhead junior Mark Matyka is still in contention for third place in Division I at 99 pounds following a pair of consolation wins. (Credit: Ray Nelson)

