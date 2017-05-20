Photos: Flanders Food Truck Festival continues all weekend

The first Flanders Food Truck Festival — where visitors can get Italian food in one place and tacos just a few feet away — got underway Friday evening at Truth Community Church on Bell Avenue.

The event, which continues through Sunday, will feature more than a half dozen food trucks each of the next two days, as well as an escape room bus.

Sponsored by the Flanders, Riverside, Northampton Civic Association, visitors are asked to give a $5 suggested donation.

The event is meant to showcase the community and bring its residents together, FRNCA officials said.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Several new trucks will join the mix for the final two days.

