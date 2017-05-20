Photos: Flanders Food Truck Festival continues all weekend

The first Flanders Food Truck Festival — where visitors can get Italian food in one place and tacos just a few feet away — got underway Friday evening at Truth Community Church on Bell Avenue.
The event, which continues through Sunday, will feature more than a half dozen food trucks each of the next two days, as well as an escape room bus.
Sponsored by the Flanders, Riverside, Northampton Civic Association, visitors are asked to give a $5 suggested donation.
The event is meant to showcase the community and bring its residents together, FRNCA officials said.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Several new trucks will join the mix for the final two days.
Event volunteers: FRNCA president Ron Fisher, Ellen Stanevich, Sheila Masehka and Keith Indovino, pastor of Truth Community Church. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner Photos)
Event volunteers: Keith Indovino, pastor of Truth Community Church; Aaron Charles; Rachael Schreck; and FRNCA president Ron Fisher.
Derek Holmes of Shoreham enjoying a hot dog.
Fresh calzones from Coney Island Joe’s — a family-run business since 1946.
Lynn Lampiase and Kerry Myers of Coney Island Joe’s selling fresh zeppoles.
Irza the snake resting on the head of Tristan Rosado of Eastport.
DJ Ray Atkin and DJ Justin Milliner of 101.7 The Beach.
Riverhead’s Patricia Awaab and Sage Hervan of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance pictured with the Frozen raffle quilt.
The Eat Me, Drink Me food truck.
Sibel Kipchak of Smithtown representing the Eat Me, Drink Me truck.
Patrons of Aji Authentic Mexican Food.
Indira and Ryan Abrahamsen with baby Eleanor of Aquebogue.
Maleah and Makenna Scott of Riverhead wait in line patiently in their Radio Flyer wagon.
Hudson, Brody, and Chris Gagne of Middle Island at Frostie’s Ice Cream Truck .
Jasen and Danielle Pannhurst of Riverhead enjoying Montauk Beverageworks’ Iced Citrus Black Tea and Montauk Energy.
The selection at Frank & Liz Sausage & Braciole.
Kyren Jackson, William Jackson, Phillip Jackson Jr. and Laura Arrington of Mastic Beach.
Shirley’s Alexander Lamb, Elijah Lamb, Chelsea Lamb, James Lamb Sr., Gail Lamb, Jayden Dudley, James Lamb Jr. and Adrienne Lamb.
Chelsea Lamb of Shirley shares a hot dog with her mother.
Lindsay and Diane Reeve of Flanders enjoying food from Eat Me, Drink Me.
Kids dancing to music provided by Riverside Rediscovered, event collaborator with FRNCA and Truth Community Church.
