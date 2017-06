Do you love rosé?

The second annual North Fork Rosé Crawl celebrated this pink drink of summer.

It was held on Saturday, June 10, National Rosé Day.

The self-guided tour made stops at four North Fork wineries: Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead; Bridge Lane Wines in Mattituck; Lenz Winery in Peconic; and Osprey’s Dominion, also in Peconic.

Hip hip rosé!

