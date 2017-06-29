Police release photos of gas station robbery suspect

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released Thursday photos taken from surveillance footage of the June 16 armed robbery Citgo gas station on Route 58 in Riverhead.

Officers at the scene said the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash in the incident, which occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m.

The suspect, who was described as a black male wearing black clothing, fled the scene toward Osborne Avenue, according to a police press release issued a few hours after the robbery occurred.

The incident marks at least the third robbery at the station in as many years.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.

Photo credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

