Brazilian fun in Southold as Carnaval returns to Sparkling Pointe

A taste of Rio de Janeiro culture visited Sparkling Pointe Saturday with Carnaval, a mid-July tradition at the Southold winery.



The event features Brazilian dancers and performers, who emerge from the vineyard for song and dance performances throughout the day. The drums can be heard in the distance as they work their way toward the crowd of cheering guests. The parade marches into the tasting room where a larger performance takes place and finishes with the crowd joining in and creating one big dance party.

“It’s sort of an anomaly, a good one,” said Sparkling Pointe owner Tom Rosicki. “We want people to be happy and comfortable and experience total pure joy.”

This year’s Carnaval also included the release of Carnaval Rouge, a sparkling red wine.

Mattituck native Nina Nickerson said she’s wanted to attend the event for years and finally was able to this year for the winery’s eighth year hosting it.

“This is such a unique thing to see out here on the North Fork,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be here, knowing that they’re putting out new wines and everyone’s just having a great time celebrating Brazil and the culture.”

Comments

comments