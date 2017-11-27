Shotgun hunting lottery in Riverhead scheduled Dec. 5

Riverhead Town will hold its annual shotgun hunting lottery Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Town Hall for local residents looking to hunt on town lands in Calverton another other Town properties.

The lottery begins at 6 p.m. and is limited to Town of Riverhead residents and property owners. Anyone who wishes to participate must be in attendance and proper ID and hunting license must be presented at the time of the lottery.

The 2018 hunting season is open Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, excluding weekends, from sunrise to sunset.

For more information, contact Riverhead Councilman Tim Hubbard at 631-727-3200, ext. 223.

