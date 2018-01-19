Calverton Dunkin’ Donuts site plan approved

Calverton is one step closer to a new Dunkin’ Donuts.

The Riverhead Town Planning Board on Thursday approved a site plan application to convert an existing auto repair shop into a Dunkin’ Donuts where there is also an existing gas station and accessory convenience store near the intersection of Routes 25 and 25A.

A gas station and convenience shop will remain at the site, 4670 Middle Country Rd., just East of Parker Road and Grumman Memorial Park.

The plan calls for a 16-seat Dunkin’ Donuts where Tom’s County Automotive has operated for close to 30 years.

The developer of the project completed a similar renovation of a gas station on West Main Street in Riverhead near Riverhead Dodge, and has proposed to do likewise at a gas station on Route 58 at Osborne Avenue.

Photo caption: A gas station and convenience store will remain at a proposed Dunkin’ Donuts site. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

