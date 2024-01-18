Calverton teen charged with terrorist threat against Riverhead Charter School

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Following the involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a 14-year-old Calverton teen was charged last Friday with making a terroristic threat against the Riverhead Charter School.

According to the Riverhead police department, the teen in question, who police have not identified due to his age, allegedly made a threat against the school via social media. On Jan. 3, just prior to 10 p.m., Riverhead Charter School officials alerted police to the threat. Patrol officers then responded to the school on Sound Avenue to conduct a search of the premises. They found “nothing suspicious or criminal,” according to a police press release.

The following day, the department said an investigation into the threat led to the arrest of the 14-year-old from Calverton for making a threat of mass harm, a Class B misdemeanor. The young man was processed at Riverhead police headquarters and released to a parent awaiting a future court date. At the school’s request, officers were present at the charter school that day.

In the days that followed, police said Riverhead detectives and the FBI “gleaned additional evidence” that resulted in the charges against the 14-year-old being upgraded to making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police said they would not release additional details.

When reached for comment via email, Riverhead Charter School Superintendent Raymond Ankrum said he could not “comment on specific details of the incident or the individuals involved.

“It is important to understand that as a school district, we are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students,” he added. “We continuously engage in discussions and training with our faculty and staff to ensure they are well-prepared to handle and report any incidents that may compromise the safety of our students and staff.

“We also regularly engage in conversations with our students about the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful school community, including discussions about the appropriate ways to handle and report any potential threats.

“While I am unable to discuss the specifics of the incident, I want to assure you that we are dedicated to addressing any concerns related to the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement, parents, and the community to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to maintain a secure learning environment for everyone.”