Services set for Lyle Wells; memorial scholarship started in his name

While family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes to Lyle Wells, his children have created a scholarship fund in his name to help carry on his legacy.

A 12th-generation farmer known for his asparagus, Mr. Wells was killed in an accident involving farming equipment Thursday evening. He was 62.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Wells Homestead Acres, 185 Phillips Lane in Aquebogue. Mr. Wells was cremated.

His children, Jess, Matt and Logan, asked that donations be made through youcaring.com to support the Lyle C. Wells Passion for Agriculture Fund.

They said in a post on the website that the fund “will support aspiring farmers who are studying or beginning their careers in local agriculture.”

“Dad’s passion and love of farming spanned his whole life. He was recognized as a true leader in the Long Island farming community with an outspoken voice and a gift for growing produce,” they said.

He was also a former president of the Long Island Farm Bureau and a member of the Riverhead Town Planning Board.

Photo caption: Lyle Wells was 62 when he died on Jan. 25, 2018. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch, file)

