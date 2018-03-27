Riverhead, Shoreham-Wading River lose days off spring break due to snow

Riverhead Central School District and Shoreham-Wading Central River School District have some changes to its school calendars due to excessive snow days within the past few weeks.

Riverhead schools will be open Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6, which were originally included in its spring recess. The district’s spring break will only include Friday, March 30, which is Good Friday, and Monday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 4.

The district closed its doors Wednesday and Thursday of last week due to a snow storm.

Shoreham-Wading River students and teachers will now be in the classroom on Wednesday, April 4, Thursday, April 5, and Friday, April 6 because of snow days, according to its website.

The district also held classes on March 14, which was originally planned as a Superintendent’s Conference Day.

Shoreham-Wading River School District had an early dismissal Wednesday and a snow day on Thursday because of the snow storm that swept across the North Fork.

