Riverhead Town asks residents, business to conserve water

Citing hot, dry weather in the forecast, Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith issued a request Monday for residents and businesses to conserve water for the foreseeable future.

Summer water usage increased by as much as 80 percent making it tough to maintain the town’s water supply now that sprinkler systems are being used more frequently, according to the advisory.

“Due to this significant usage coupled with the absence of replenishing rain, town water tanks are taking longer to refill and putting us at risk for not meeting demand,” the supervisor’s message said.

This week’s forecast shows temperatures in the 80s and a chance of thunderstorms and showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. It’s followed by a week marked by temperatures mostly in the upper-80s.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to be “judicious” in watering and suggested to save water by considering setting their sprinkler systems for use every other day rather than daily, water before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., pare down sprinkler run time by 10 percent in each zone.

Another suggestion is to make sure that sprinklers are adjusted so that only lawns are watered, not the streets.

“A few simple steps can make a huge difference in assuring that we can continue to have a good supply of water through the summer months,” according to the town.

More information about water conservation can be found by calling the Riverhead Water District at 631-727-3205 or by clicking here.

