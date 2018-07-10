SWR teachers, BOE reach tentative contract agreement

After 18 months of negotiations, the Shoreham-Wading River Board of Education and Shoreham-Wading River Teachers Association have reached tentative contract.

SWR Teachers Association president Mary Hygom said in an email that the teachers were without a contract since June 2017 and that a tentative contract agreement was reached at the end of June.

“The Shoreham-Wading River School District is pleased to have reached an agreement on the tentative terms of a new contract with the SWR Teachers Association,” SWR superintendent Gerard Poole said in a statement. “We look forward to formalizing and having the agreement ratified by the Association’s membership shortly and, as always, thank the teachers for their ongoing dedication to our district.”

Prior to the tentative contract being reached, numerous teachers picketed in front of the high school — twice in May and once in June, holding signs that read “Respect!” and “SWRTA deserves a fair contract now!”

“The picketing we did in May and June was informational only,” Ms. Hygom wrote. “We wanted to make the community aware that we were negotiating a fair contract for all.”

Specifics are not yet available to the public as the contract has yet to be approved by the Board of Education.

