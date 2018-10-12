SWR middle school gym upgrades approved

The Shoreham-Wading River Board of Education unanimously approved minor reconstruction changes for the Prodell Middle School gymnasium on last Tuesday.

The reconstruction at Prodell focuses on the removal and replacement of the brick wall on the west side of the large gymnasium. The referendum said the cost of the project will not exceed $40,527.

A previous version of this referendum from August 2018 suggested the budget for the gymnasium modification would be $38,000.

The additional $2,000, Mr. Arcuri, said, is allocated to an aluminum downspout and a cast iron leader boot, which had not been accounted for in the previous budget.

The completion date of this project has not yet been disclosed.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The Shoreham-Wading River Board of Education met Tuesday at the Miller Avenue Elementary school. (Kate Nalepinski photo)

Comments

comments