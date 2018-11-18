Harbor Freight Tools approved for Route 58

At a meeting Thursday, the Riverhead Planning Board approved a resolution granting site plan approval to Harbor Freight Tools.

The West Coast-based chain that sells discount tools and equipment announced in October its plans to take over the former Home Goods on Route 58 in Riverhead.

Home Goods vacated the storefront earlier this year when it moved west into a joint location with Marshalls.

Both brands are operated by TJX Companies.

The approved site plan includes interior and exterior improvements to the existing store and consists of splitting the space to create a new 17,250-square-foot area to be occupied by Harbor Freight Tools. The remaining space would be available for lease to a future, unidentified tenant.

On-site lighting upgrades would also be performed, according to the resolution.

Harbor Freight Tools, a family-owned company, was started in 1977 and now has more than 900 stores nationwide, including locations in Centereach, Commack, Bay Shore, Amityville and Melville, according to its website.

Photo caption: Harbor Freight in Commack (Courtesy photo)

