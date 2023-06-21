Vote on Riverhead Ciderhouse delayed

The Riverhead Ciderhouse is seeking Planning Board approval to legalize an outdoor patio area. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Riverhead Planning Board postponed a vote on Riverhead Ciderhouse’s proposed patio and tasting room expansion last Thursday, citing the fact that only four of the five board members were present.

A number of residents spoke anyway, urging the board to reject the application, which seeks forgiveness for prior construction that was done without approval.

Specifically, Riverhead Ciderhouse seeks to legalize a 1,294-square-foot expansion of an existing 3,186-square-foot outdoor patio area. The application also calls for the conversion of a portion of the wine storage area into additional tasting room space. That would bring the total size of the expansion to 5,150 square feet.

The plan also calls for construction of 36 additional parking spaces within a 311,396-square-foot parcel that is currently improved with a 108,178-square-foot single-story building. That building is used for processing and bottling cider, as well as for agricultural storage.

A number of residents showed up to oppose the application, as they have in past meetings.

“If we allow applicants to just [flout] the rules and have the Planning Board bless them after the fact, what do we even need a Planning Board for?” asked Mike Foley of Riverhead.

Amanda Grams of Baiting Hollow said of Ciderhouse owner John King, “He’s ‘catch me if you CAN,’ and he’s going to do, and he’s going to do it, and do it, so catch him. Stop him.”

Ms. Grams asked how the town planned to enforce its rules if Mr. King continues, but board members declined to answer.

Mr. King was not present last Thursday; his attorney, Lewis Johs, was in attendance but did not speak.

The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.