Fire commissioner votes set for Tuesday

Local fire districts will have their annual election of commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The commissioners are elected by the public to run the district, which is funded by taxes. The district also oversees the fire departments, which are largely volunteer.

Anyone registered to vote can vote in their fire district elections.

In the five districts in the Riverhead area, Jamesport, Wading River and Manorville have contested elections, while Flanders and Riverhead have uncontested elections.

Below is a breakdown of the local elections:

Jamesport

Incumbent Chuck Thomas will be running unopposed for a five-year term, while Mason Haas and William Van Helmond will be running against one another to fill the remaining two years of a vacant term.

In addition, Erin Murphy-Apicello is running unopposed for a treasurer position.

Jamesport also has a proposition on the ballot on whether to establish a truck reserve fund and a building reserve fund.

Voting will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse on 25 Manor Lane in Jamesport.

Wading River

Incumbent Glenn Erick and challenger Kevin McQueeney are running against each other for a five-year term, while Robert Donnelly and Joseph Moreno are running against each other for a one-year term.

Voting will take place from 2 to 9 p.m. at the fire headquarters on 1503 North Country Road in Wading River.

Manorville

Incumbent James Newton is being opposed by Richard R. Cohn and Jason Naurek for a five-year term.

Voting will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the firehouses at 14 Silas Carter Road in Manorville, 40 Halsey Manor Road in Manorville and 170 Cranford Boulevard in Mastic.

The Manorville district covers most of the Enterprise Park at Calverton as well as some residential areas in Riverhead Town.

Riverhead

Incumbent Dennis Hamill is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the fire headquarters on 540 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead.

Flanders

Incumbent Robert Merker is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse on 19 Firehouse Lane in Flanders, which is off Flanders Road.

