Tractor Supply Co. gets final site plan approval

The Riverhead Planning Board Thursday granted site plan approval to New England Retail Properties Holdings (NERP), which is planning over 51,000 square feet of retail development in Calverton.

The final site plan was revised to include a vegetative buffer along the eastern boundary on the property and redesigned access road to meet slope requirements, according to town planning aide Greg Bergman.

Mr. Bergman also amended the resolution to reflect comments from the fire marshal, who said the access road must be able to handle the weight limits set in the international fire code.

“I’m happy to welcome you to Riverhead,” said Planning Board member Ed Densieski.

In July, the board approved a minor subdivision of the 51-acre property located at the former Calverton Industries sand mine property on Route 25. The subdivision created a 41-acre parcel, a 4.6-acre lot and a 5.1-acre parcel where NERP is planning a retail center that will be anchored by national retailer Tractor Supply Company.

Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Tractor Supply Company sells clothing, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, tools—but not tractors, according to their website.

Tractor Supply Co. is set to occupy a 19,097 square-foot building with an 15,000 square-foot attached outdoor sales area, according to plans.

Three other structures—a 9,450 square foot building and two 4,500 square foot buildings—are also planned for the site, but no tenants have been announced.

Since no tenants are lined up for the three buildings, NERP agreed to developing the site in phases as tenants are secured as a condition of approval.

“The Planning Board agreed that it wasn’t appropriate to have them build buildings just to lay empty,” Mr. Bergman said at a September Planning Board meeting.

The undeveloped building pads will be covered in grass until tenants are found, he said.

