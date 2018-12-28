Year in Business 2018: A look back at the top stories

January

• Petsmart and Ulta Beauty open at the The Shops at Riverhead on Route 58.

February

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels opens its fourth North Fork location in Jamesport.

March

• New Marshalls and HomeGoods combo store opens in Riverhead shopping complex near Costco.

• Backyard Brine opens a Cutchogue tasting room attached to its packaging facility.

March 11: The roller skating rink at Burton Potter American Legion Post 185 in Greenport reopens for its first public skating session in more than a decade.

April

• Spicy’s BBQ in Riverhead seized by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for alleged non-payment of sales taxes.

• South Street home décor shop opens in Greenport.

• Downtown Riverhead restaurant Joe’s Garage and Grill closes and is listed for sale.

• Reel2Reel opens at 121 Griffing Ave. in Riverhead, featuring clothing and accessories by designer Rashad Lawson.

April 11: BNB Bank officially opens Riverhead branch at 209 Main St.

April 20: Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead and the neighboring estate, known as Big E Farm, sells for $15 million.

May

• The Shady Lady reopens as The Lin Beach House in Greenport.

• American Beech in Greenport opens Aqua, a new luxury hotel in Aquebogue.

• Caci Shelter Island opens.

May 5: Claudio’s Clam Bar in Greenport reopens under new ownership.

May 10: Spicy’s BBQ in Riverhead holds a grand reopening event.

May 12: JABS fitness center in Riverhead closes its doors less than a year after opening.

June

• Nautical-themed Rocco’s Caddyshack opens in Greenport.

• Solntse Hot Yoga opens second studio in downtown Riverhead.

• Ray design shop opens in Greenport.

• North Tavern restaurant opens in Wading River.

June 1: Lavender by the Bay, established in East Marion in 2002, opens second location in Calverton.

June 10: North Fork Doughnut Co. opens Mattituck location.

June 19: New Italian-American eatery Waypoint opens at former Pepi’s restaurant space in Southold.

June 29: North Fork Brewing Company opens Riverhead tasting room.

June 30: Jeni’s Main Street Grill moves into the former Puerto Verde location on Route 25 in Southold.

July

• Ali Katz Kitchen opens on Route 48 in Mattituck.

August

• Ruggero’s family-style Italian restaurant opens at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

Aug. 1: After 35 years as neighbors, Palmer Vineyards is purchased by Paumanok.

Aug. 10: After 34 years in operation, Truffles Bistro in Wading River is sold.

September

• Sandpiper Ice Cream in Greenport closes after 40 years in business.

October

• RiverWalk Bar and Grille opens in downtown Riverhead.

• Caci Shelter Island announces it will close after opening in May.

Oct. 4: Moustache Brewing Co. unveils expanded tasting room in Riverhead.

Oct. 6: After more than six decades, Edwards Sports Center in Riverhead announces it will close.

Oct. 21: EAsT on Main opens in the former Four Doors Down in Mattituck.

Oct. 22: Modell’s Sporting Goods in Riverhead announces it expects to close in January 2019.

Oct. 29: Riverhead Farmers Market announces move from 17 East Main St. to 54 East Main.

Oct. 30: Sannino Vineyard begins construction of eco-friendly winery and tasting room in Cutchogue.

November

• Osprey Bar & Lounge opens at the former Caci Shelter Island.

Nov. 16: Lidl US announces that it will purchase and convert all Best Market stores on Long Island.

Nov. 17: Greenport Farmers’ Market opens new indoor location on First Street.

Nov. 19: Owners announce a new restaurant, North Fork Roadhouse, coming to Porto Bello’s former Route 48 location.

Nov. 25: Riverhead Kmart shuts its doors.

December

• Boom Burger owners reveal that Mattituck location is set to reopen “after Christmas.”

• Owner of Caci North Fork in Southold announces spring 2019 reopening.

• Maroni Cuisine in Northport reveals plan to open in the spring at the former Jeni’s Main Street Grill in Southold.

