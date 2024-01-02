Year in Review 2023

Our most-read stories of 2023

By Riverhead News-Review

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze two hours after it started. (photo credit: Daniel Franc)

A look back at the news, trends and personalities that grabbed the most attention on RiverheadNewsReview.com last year (courtesy of the wizards at Google analytics.)

1. Riverhead homecoming game cut short by rowdy crowd

More frustration for Riverhead as homecoming game cut short following crowd dispute with refs

2. Trifecta for repeat offender

Police arrest Mastic Beach man three times in three days

3. Preston Gamble shot and killed in Calverton

Suffolk County police investigating shooting that left 15-year-old dead in Calverton

4. Fallout from devastating car-battery fire Orient

Editorial: The electric car fire that cost four lives is a warning 

5. Ambitious entrepreneur’s latest venture

Marc LaMaina developing restaurant with outdoor experience in downtown Riverhead

6. School administrators mired in controversy

Riverhead school superintendent, administrator disciplined in separate incidents

7. Tesla Science Center goes up in flames

Fire engulfs Tesla Science Center in Shoreham

8. The trend that keeps trending: pickleball heads indoors

Indoor pickleball facility planned at former Riverhead Kmart

9. Wave of thefts cause turmoil at Tanger

Armed carjacking underscores ongoing crime crisis at Tanger￼

10. International cuisine makes a mark on Main Street

La Perla Restaurant and Bar opens at former PeraBell on Main Street

