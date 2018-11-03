News

Featured Story
03/10/18 5:59am

Riverhead Blotter: Crack cocaine, marijuana found during traffic stop

by
Police & Fire
No Comments

Riverhead Town police arrested a man for drug possession in Riverhead last Tuesday.

After Jermie Briggs, 40, was stopped for failing to signal when making a right turn from Zion Street onto Hubbard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police learned he was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, officials said.  READ

,
Featured Story
03/09/18 3:54pm

Update: 13-year-old crossing Osborn Avenue critically injured

by
03/09/2018 3:54 PM
Police & Fire
No Comments

Update (March 9, 8:10 p.m.): A 13-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a car while he was trying to cross Osborn Avenue in front of the Pulaski Street elementary school Friday afternoon, Riverhead Town police said in a press release.

READ

, , ,