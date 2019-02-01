Police investigating attempted burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts

Riverhead police are investigating an attempted burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts in Wading River.

According to a news release, an unknown male entered the business through a south side window at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday and attempted to remove money from the cash register.

He fled without proceeds in an unknown direction, officials said.

Detectives are continuing an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain anonymous, according to police.

