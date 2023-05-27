Police Blotter: One man killed, another injured in car accident

One man was killed and another injured in a motor vehicle accident on Sound Avenue Saturday.

According to Riverhead Police, the accident took place east of the Baiting Hollow hill on May 20th.

Police were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 31year-old Suliko Gvaramadze of Brooklyn. He was able to exit the truck.

His passenger, identified as 41 year-old Paata Zirakadze, also of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to Stony Brook Hospital with minor injuries.

A caller told police that a large box truck appeared to have left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned.

• In a separate motor vehicle accident, a motorcycle rider left the road and crashed into a wooded area on Wading River-Manor Road in Wading River last Tuesday, according to Riverhead Town police.

The operator, Anthony Gallo of Wading River, failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into underbrush on the east side of the road, police said.

Mr. Gallo received a serious lower leg injury and was taken to Stony Brook Medical Center by the Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should call police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be confidential.

• Gulbahar Donn, age and address unavailable was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on Route 58 Sunday. Additional information was not available.

• Juan Aguilar-Elizande, 28, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Monday at the Village Grocery on East Main Street, according to police.

• Kymani Coombs, age and address not available, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday at the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets. Additional information was not available.

• Corey McKay, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment last Tuesday at the Little Flower home in Wading River. Additional information was not available.

• A man was observed stealing merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Northville Turnpike resident told police last Tuesday that someone stole a horse sculpture from their property. Additional information was not available.

• A grand larceny was reported at the Walmart store on Route 58 Saturday night, according police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.