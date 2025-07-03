Community Calendar of Events: July 3, 2025

Arts and crafts

Thursday, July 10, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Beginner watercolor workshop with Lisa Baglivi, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Adults/teens 15 and up. Limit of 10 participants. Participants to bring own materials, see online. Tickets: $20, Guild members; $25, nonmembers. Pre-registration online only: oldtownartsguild.org.

Friday, July 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Painting Just for Fun, featuring a bold and bright American flag, with Stephanie Burke, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: $40, general admission (adults and teens 15 and up); $35, Guild members. All materials included. Registration required: oldtownartsguild.org.

Friday, July 11, 5 p.m.: Buoy Painting Party with Back to the Bays, an initiative of CCE Marine, at Borghese Vineyard, Cutchogue. Tickets $20, includes all materials and instruction by Back to the Bays resident artist. Buoys to be included in silent auction at Borghese Vineyard from July 17–Sept. 10. Proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Registration: backtothebays.org.

Fairs and festivals

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association’s annual Independence Day ceremony, at the Honor Garden, corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue. Remarks from military members and selected officials, patriotic music and VFW and NJROTC color guards. Free.

Friday, July 4, 11 a.m.: 33rd annual Fourth of July Parade, Main Road in Southold, from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane. Event information: southoldtownny.gov.

Friday, July 4, noon: Fourth of July Boat Parade sponsored by Peconic Bay Sailing Association, start in Peconic Bay west of Robins Island, proceed past New Suffolk, end in Robins Island Cove. Best visible from the water and from the New Suffolk waterfront. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, July 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair sponsored by The Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Paintings, mixed media, photography, pottery, jewelry, wood crafts and more. Admission: $3. Rain date: July 6. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Sunday, July 6, noon-3 p.m.: Heritage Day with Oysterponds Historical Society at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Parade, “God Bless America” sung by Franklin Mastrangelo, reading of the Declaration, and hot dogs, sweet treats, music and kids’ games in Poquatuck Park. Free. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Paintings, mixed media, photography, pottery, jewelry, wood crafts and more. Guild gallery and gift shop also open. Free. Rain date: July 13. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, July 10, 6-9 p.m.: Seventh annual Blast for CAST, Stirling Square, 300 Main St., Greenport. Open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, small plates and pizza. Music by NOIZ. Silent auction. Event details and ticket purchase: bit.ly/blastforcast25.

Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Food drive hosted by CAST, at Southold IGA, 54560 NY-25, and King Kullen, 315 NY-25, Cutchogue. Donate pasta, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix, coffee, wipes, diapers size 5 and 6, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap, dish soap, or toilet paper.

Saturday, July 12, 4-9 p.m.: ‘Rockin’ for the Vets’ barbecue, Riverhead American Legion, 89 Hubbard Ave., . To benefit local veterans. Live music by The Lindsay Reeve Band, Joe Hampton and the Kingpins and The NoFo Band. Burgers, hot dogs, salads. Tickets $25; available for purchase at the Legion.

In the garden

Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Cornell Gardeners Open House, LI Horticultural Research and Extension Center, 3059 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Workshops, demonstrations, wagon rides and garden tours. Free admission. Plant sales. Rain or shine. Information: [email protected], 631-921-4941.

Lectures

Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m.: ‘The History of the Mattituck Post Office,’ talk by Charlie Gueli, New Egypt Schoolhouse, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, July 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: After-hours networking with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Ruggero’s Family Style Restaurant, 5768 NY-25A, Shoppes at East Wind, Wading River. Food and networking. Cash bar. Admission: $20, Chamber members; $30, nonmembers. Registration: business.riverheadchamber.com.

Tuesday, July 8, 7 p.m.: ‘Congressional Guard Rails from Nixon to Now,’ with former congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman, a member of the judiciary committee for Nixon’s impeachment hearings, Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting Hall, 51900 Main Road. Information: 917-655-6939.

Wednesday, July 16, 2 p.m.: Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Policy Commission meeting, Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St.

Music

Fridays: July 4, 11, 18; Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29; Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, July 5, 5-7:30 p.m.: Who Are Those Guys, playing as part of Mattituck Park District’s Summer Concert Series, Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Free. Food and beverage available for purchase. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

Saturday, July 5, 6 p.m.: ‘New Ways of Looking at Old Things’ performance, featuring music by Overlook Quartet at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Doors open 5 p.m. Tickets: $40, members of Landcraft Garden or Friends of Rites of Spring Music; $75, nonmembers. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, July 11, 7-9 p.m.: Sea Shanty Night with Bangers and Mash, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Part of East End Seaport Museum’s ‘Social Summer Fridays.’ Admission: free, Museum members; donation suggested, non-members. Reservations: eastendseaport.org.

Saturday, July 12, 1 p.m.: The Nate Lucas All-Stars concert capping off ‘Trilogy of Jazz’ exhibit, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: $5. Registration: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

The natural world

Tuesday, July 8, 4-5 p.m.: ‘Even Adults Wonder Who Lives Under the Sea,’ an afternoon of seining for adults, Submarine Beach, New Suffolk Waterfront. Learn about North Fork sea creatures. Bring a beverage to enjoy afterwards at the picnic area. Free. Reservations required: [email protected].

Tuesday, July 15, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Cedar Beach, 3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. Birdwatching; possibility of seeing shorebirds, terns, gulls and songbirds. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Wednesday, July 16, 10-11 a.m.: First installment of summer reading series for children wit the theme “friendship.” Church of the Redeemer, 13225 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Informal open house for more information: July 9, 4 p.m. Registration: [email protected].

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Starting June 26, Southold American Legion Post 803 will host Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturday mornings, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

July 17-Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue. Opening day silent auction, Thursday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. with proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Register: backtothebays.org.

Through July 6: Summer art show and sale celebrating local artists, sponsored by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Paintings, mixed media, collages, etchings, photography. Exhibit dates and times: Saturdays-Sundays, 1-4 p.m.: June 28 and 29, July 5 and 6; Monday-Friday, 2-4 p.m.: June 30 to July 4.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Linda Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

June 20–Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten-Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

July 6 through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

