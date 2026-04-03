Riverhead police arrested two 19-year-olds who were found trespassing at a fenced-in, vacant property on Grumman Boulevard in EPCAL.

Antonio Martin of Mastic Beach and Jack Beaudry of Miller Place were charged with two misdemeanors, including third-degree criminal trespass and possession of burglar tools, police said.

The Riverhead Police Department K9 Unit was conducting a routine patrol of the area late Tuesday night after receiving reports of suspected burglaries. An officer located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of 645 Grumman Blvd. in Calverton.

He and his K9 partner searched the area and found the two teens trespassing within the enclosed property, which contains multiple abandoned office buildings.

Both subjects were transported to the department’s headquarters, processed and released on desk appearance tickets.

Anyone that has information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential.