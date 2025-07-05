Blotter: Three arrested for alleged petit larceny

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests during the week of June 22-28:

Erick Diaz Medina of Riverhead, 34, was arrested and charged with alleged driving while intoxicated, alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and alleged leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Shane Garcia of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged DWI.

Michael Miles of Riverhead, 51, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested again the next day and charged with alleged menacing.

Frederick Pittman of Brooklyn, 57, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Schellhorn of West Islip, 38, was arrested for alleged assault.

Shelley Reece of Bridgehampton, 69, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Lawrence Conner Jr., 33; Charlene Nowack, 66; and Vontrell Hobson, 45, all of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Conner was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ebony Booker, 35; Nicki Coppola, 52; and Shawn Mungin, 50, all of Riverhead; and Danielle Regan of West Babylon, 49, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.