Local students perform alongside jazz musician Eli Yamin

Students in the East End Arts 2019 Music Masters Mentorship Program performed a jazz concert Friday night with jazz pianist, educator and vocalist Eli Yamin. The performance was held at Hotel Indigo in Riverhead.

Franklin Mastrangelo of Orient, a student at Greenport High School, performed on piano, baritone saxophone and vocals. Natalia Rahim of Riverhead High School performed on violin and vocals. Eric Guli of Shoreham-Wading River High School performed on vocals.

A total of 10 students completed the intense three-week program where they were immersed in jazz and blues with an emphasis on creativity, culture and telling their personal story in collaboration with others. One student missed Friday’s show due to illness.

Mr. Yamin is a Long Island native who has performed as a “jazz and blues ambassador” in more than 25 countries and in the United States. He has recorded with a quartet and a blues band and created three youth-centered musicals.

