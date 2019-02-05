Local students perform alongside jazz musician Eli Yamin

Students in the East End Arts 2019 Music Masters Mentorship Program performed a jazz concert Friday night with jazz pianist, educator and vocalist Eli Yamin. The performance was held at Hotel Indigo in Riverhead.
Franklin Mastrangelo of Orient, a student at Greenport High School, performed on piano, baritone saxophone and vocals. Natalia Rahim of Riverhead High School performed on violin and vocals. Eric Guli of Shoreham-Wading River High School performed on vocals.
A total of 10 students completed the intense three-week program where they were immersed in jazz and blues with an emphasis on creativity, culture and telling their personal story in collaboration with others. One student missed Friday’s show due to illness.
Mr. Yamin is a Long Island native who has performed as a “jazz and blues ambassador” in more than 25 countries and in the United States. He has recorded with a quartet and a blues band and created three youth-centered musicals.
Eric Guli of Shoreham-Wading River High School and Natalia Rahim of Riverhead High School on vocals with Tristen Brown-DeVirgilio of Middle Island (Suffolk County Community College) on electric guitar. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Brothers Brown perform an original composition, “Frame of Mind,” with Gage Brown-DeVirgilio on bass and vocals, Rowan Brown-DeVirgilio on drums, and Tristen Brown-DeVirgilio on electric guitar (all of Middle Island). (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Brothers Brown perform an original composition, “Frame of Mind,” with Gage Brown-DeVirgilio on bass and vocals, Rowan Brown-DeVirgilio on drums, and Tristen Brown-DeVirgilio on electric guitar (all of Middle Island). (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Franklin Mastrangelo of Greenport High School performs Leon Russell’s “A Song for You” with Anika Gott of Shirley on violin. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Anika Gott of Shirley performs Jorja Smith’s “On My Mind.” (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Gilda DelBianco of The Stony Brook School on vocals with Rowan Brown-DeVirgilio of Middle Island (Suffolk County Community College) on drums. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Natalia Rahim of Riverhead High School on vocals with brothers Gage Brown-DeVirgilio and Tristen Brown-DeVirgilio of Middle Island on electric bass and electric guitar. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Franklin Mastrangelo of Greenport High School on saxophone. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Eli Yamin with Anika Gott of Shirley on violin. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Anika Gott of Shirley on violin with Alex Nazaretski of Westhampton Beach High School on electric guitar. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Eli Yamin plays alongside students of the East End Arts Music Masters Mentorship Program. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
East End Arts Education Director, Diane Giardi, (right) introduces the performers. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
2019 East End Arts Music Masters Mentorship Program students with mentor Eli Yamin. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Comments
comments