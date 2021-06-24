North Fork theater programs earn more than 40 Teeny Awards nominations

The Riverhead Blue Masques perform “High School Musical.” (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

Despite pandemic regulations, high school drama clubs across the East End still put together productions this year — many earning several Teeny Awards nominations from East End Arts. The event celebrates the best in student theater.

Southold High School led the pack among North Fork schools when nominations were announced Thursday, with 20 nods. Riverhead followed with 16 nominations, Mattituck with six and Shelter Island with four.

“It’s been quite the show season,” East End Arts wrote of this year’s 18 participating schools. “Despite the many challenges this year has brought, you all persevered and presented your amazing talents.”

The organization noted that 24 different student productions were entered in the annual contest, which has expanded in recent years to include districts in Brookhaven Town. There were “six musicals, five one-act plays, five musical revues, four plays, three mini-musical series and one variety show” entered, according to EEA.

The 19th annual Teeny awards will be hybrid this year, a marked departure from last year’s virtual event. The ceremony — which will be held on Sunday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center — will also be livestreamed on Facebook, featuring in-person presenters, performers and nominees. It will be hosted by WLIW morning show host Gianna Volpe.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

PLAY

LEAD MALE IN A PLAY

Alexander Baryk in the role of Duff O’Hara in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach

Tyler Gulluscio in the role of Elvin the Magnificent in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island

Joshua Kaplan in the role of Duff O’Hara in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach

Konstantin Kipshidze in the role of Barry in “That’s Not How I Remember It” at Longwood

Alvaro Mijangos in the role of Foreperson in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays

Kiernan Urso in the role of George Spelvin in “The Actor’s Nightmare” at Longwood

LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY

Myla Dougherty in the role of Narrator in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island

Katerina Reich in the role of Juror #3 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays

Francis Regan in the role Abagail in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island

Jessica Soledad in the role of Juror #8 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays

Abby Tyler in the role of Carrie in “The Audition” at Mattituck

Olivia Mannino in the role of Soleil in “The Audition” at Mattituck

SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY

Theo Grellet-Aumont in the roles of Agatha Forbes and Madam La Solda in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach

Aidan Longueville in the role of Juror #4 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays

Isaiah Mraz in the role of Corey in “Our Place” at Southold

Jake Sidor in the role of Flip Cannon in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach

Adam Olszewski in the role of Zack in “Selfie” at Rocky Point

Aukai Young in the role of Allison’s Father/Tommy in “The Audition” at Mattituck

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY

Jillian Carley in the role of Nicole in “Selfie” at Rocky Point

Jillian Carley in the role of Girl in “Check Please” at Rocky Point

Brenna Kiernan in the role of Laura in “Selfie” at Rocky Point

Emma Martinez in the role of Betty-Sue in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island

Renee Ortiz in the role of Jessie in “Selfie” at Rocky Point

Zoe Richardson in the role of Sarah in “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine”

Alicia Rignola in the role of Ethel in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach

MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL

LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL

Andrew Bova in the role of Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables” at Miller Place

Thomas LaClair in the role of Danny Zuko in “Grease” at Center Moriches

Ethan Lucas in the role of Troy Bolton in “High School Musical” at Riverhead

Isaiah Mraz in the role of Arthur in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Jacob Schiavone in the role of Ryan Evans in “High School Musical” at Riverhead

Kiernan Urso in the role of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL

Emma Butler in “NOW.HERE.THIS.” at Bellport

Ashton Holobob in the role of Emma Carew in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Angelina Milici in the role of Lucy Harris in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Juliet Rand in the role of Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Zoe Richardson in the role of Woman in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

Dana Treadwell in the role of Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical” at Riverhead

SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL

Landon Bennett in the role of Robin in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Quinn Bruer in the role of Taunter, Herbert, & Monk in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Christopher DeMeo in the role of Gabriel John Utterson in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Rosario Distefano in the role of Kenickie in “Grease” at Center Moriches

Joseph Miletti in the role of Enjolras in “Les Misérables” at Miller Place

Aidan Russell in the role of Lance in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL

Zoe Richardson in the role of One-Eyed Pete in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

Angela Gardella in the role of Helen of Troy, Liz, & Hairdo Sister 3 in “Take Ten” at Pierson

Violet Rand in the role of Patsy in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Gaylin Davey in the role of Juliet & Hairdo Sister 1 in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

Kylie Miller in the role of Marty in “Grease” at Center Moriches

Emily Brownstein in the role of Melanie in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY, MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, OR MUSICAL REVUE

Jillian Carley in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Ian Himmelstein in the role of Teen Angel in “Grease” at Center Moriches

Silas Jones in the role of Dance Captain in “Anything Goes” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton

Brenna Kiernan in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Georgia Kuzmech in the role of Cha Cha in “Grease” at Center Moriches

Cheyenne Mancuso in the role of Poole in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Joseph Podlas Singer in Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead

Kai Schiera in the role of Bishop of Digne in “Les Misérables” at Miller Place

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naomi Cichanowicz for “Laker Girls Cheer” in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Kayleigh Davis for “Bring on the Men” in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Elizabeth and Jacqueline Gluck for “I Feel Pretty” in the Musical Revue: “The Southampton Broadway Revue”

Joseph Podlas & Avery Rubino for “We’re All in This Together” in “High School Musical” at Riverhead

Juliet Rand for “Lady of the Lake/Come with Me” in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Violet Rand for “Bright Side of Life” in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN

Vanessa Arigue for “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Belle Penny for “Our Place” at Southold

Thomas Schiavoni Jr. for “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” at Pierson

Valerie Finke for “All Because of Agatha” & “A Ten Minute Music Festival” at Westhampton Beach

Alexa Feeney for “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

Veronica Lara for “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton

JUDGES CHOICE

“This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a show, particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.”

“Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

“Les Misérables” at Miller Place

NEW AWARDS

BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE

Jillian Carley for “Gimme Gimme” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Brenna Kiernan for “Burn” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Ethan Lucas for “Out There” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead

Zoe Richardson for “Dream a Little of Me” in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

Shea Rodriguez for “When it All Falls Down” in the Musical Revue: “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton

Dana Treadwell for “Watch What Happens” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead

BEST DUET/TRIO PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE

Sarah Baylinson, Nicholas Cooper & Max Eberle for “Friendship” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton

Emily Brownstein & Gaylin Davey for “Single Man Drought” in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

Chris Carley & Tessa Cunningham for “Sun and Moon” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Jillian Carley & Jacey Ruici for “I Still Believe” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Tessa Cunningham, Brenna Kiernan & Samantha Leversen for “Webber Love Trio” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Tessa Cunningham & Samantha Leversen for “Defying Gravity” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

BEST GROUP PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE

“Anything Goes & Encore” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton

“Getcha (Head in the Game)” in the Musical Revue: “PJ Voices, A Musical Revue” at Port Jefferson

“I Sing the Body Electric” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton

“Seize the Day” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead

“The Choices We Make” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead

“Who Tells Your Story” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” in the Musical Revue: “PJ Voices, A Musical Revue” at Port Jefferson

“You Will Be Found” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead

BEST MASTER OF CEREMONIES/HOST/NARRATOR IN A MUSICAL REVUE

Johan Arias as Master of Ceremonies in “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton

Jillian Carley Master of Ceremonies in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Ava de Sane Master of Ceremonies in “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton

John-Henry Kernell as Narrator Mr. O’Sullivan in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton

Brenna Kiernan as Master of Ceremonies in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

Renee Ortiz as Master of Ceremonies in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO

Grace Benedetto for “Alyssa Greene” at Rocky Point

Julianne Donohue for “Dance 10, Looks 3” at Miller Place

Jaeda Gant for “Part of Your World” at Bridgehampton

Brenna Kiernan for “Not for the Life of Me” at Rocky Point

Michael Marziliano for “I Am What I Am” at Bellport

Camryn Trant for “Stupid with Love” at Mattituck

BEST MONOLOGUE PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO

Michael Marziliano for “Trinculo (The Tempest)” at Bellport

Jade McGarrity for “Persephone” at Port Jefferson

Albert Peterson for “Late to Work” at Port Jefferson

Cassidy Worrell for “Elephant in the Room” at Port Jefferson

Mattea Rabeno for “Wonderful Scar” at Port Jefferson

Grace Benedetto for “And Turning Stay” at Rocky Point

Technical Recognition Honorees

Assistant Directors & Apprentices

Directors’ Apprentice: Emma Balamoti, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place

Student Assistant Director: Zoe Bussewitz, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place

Student Assistant Director: Hayley Hermsdorf, “Grease,” Center Moriches

Student Assistant Director: Samantha Lanzetta, “Grease,” Center Moriches

Student Assistant Director: Katie Marrin, “Grease,” Center Moriches

Dance Captains

Tiffany Perez, “High School Musical,” Riverhead

Joseph Podlas, “High School Musical,” Riverhead

Avery Rubino, “High School Musical,” Riverhead

Jillian Chamberlin, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place

Lighting Design Assistants & Crew

Tom Cardi, “Our Place” & “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold

Anthony Dimeck, “The 202One Acts,” Longwood

Gavin Fredericks, “Our Place,” Southold

Dante Sasso, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton

Morgan Stromski, “High School Musical,” Riverhead

Everett McMahon, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” & “Take Ten!” Pierson

Chad Federico, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” Pierson

Production & Production Assistants

Production Assistant: Caitlin Brennan, “High School Musical,” Riverhead

Producer: Anna Szarka, “The Audition,” Mattituck

Sound Design Assistants & Crew

Anthony Dimeck, “The 202One Acts” & “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood

Chad Federico, “Take Ten!” Pierson

Sofia Fidanza, “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood

Gavin Fredericks, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold

Jackie Massey, “All Because of Agatha,” Westhampton Beach

Zoe Nicholas, “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood

Julia O’Malley, “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood

Rachel Terry, “All Because of Agatha,” Westhampton Beach

Stage Managers

KellyAnne Crovello, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place

Dean Daley, Assistant Stage Manager, “The Southampton Broadway Revue,” Southampton

Isabella DeMaio, “Our Place,” Southold

Maya Hamilton, “The Audition,” Mattituck

Brenden Jung, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place

Beckham LaRose, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” Pierson

Julianna Lester, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton

Jackie Massey, “All Because of Agatha” & “A Ten Minute Music Festival,” Westhampton Beach

Lukas Monteiro, “Take Ten!” Pierson

Naomi Mraz, “Our Place,” Southold

Rachel Terry, “All Because of Agatha,” Westhampton Beach

Stage Crew

Keshi Mayer, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton

Maia Moosmueller, “The 202One Acts” & “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood

Emma Stein, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton

Oceanna Zeledon, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton

Stage Building Crew

Nikolas Cartselos, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold

Ben Schaeffler, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold

Special Effects & Video Production

Projection Operator: Nikolas Cartselos, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold

Editing/Video Production: Madison Stromski, “High School Musical,” Riverhead

Student Writers

Andrew Merkert, Nicole Seitz, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton

Pit Orchestra