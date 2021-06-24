North Fork theater programs earn more than 40 Teeny Awards nominations
Despite pandemic regulations, high school drama clubs across the East End still put together productions this year — many earning several Teeny Awards nominations from East End Arts. The event celebrates the best in student theater.
Southold High School led the pack among North Fork schools when nominations were announced Thursday, with 20 nods. Riverhead followed with 16 nominations, Mattituck with six and Shelter Island with four.
“It’s been quite the show season,” East End Arts wrote of this year’s 18 participating schools. “Despite the many challenges this year has brought, you all persevered and presented your amazing talents.”
The organization noted that 24 different student productions were entered in the annual contest, which has expanded in recent years to include districts in Brookhaven Town. There were “six musicals, five one-act plays, five musical revues, four plays, three mini-musical series and one variety show” entered, according to EEA.
The 19th annual Teeny awards will be hybrid this year, a marked departure from last year’s virtual event. The ceremony — which will be held on Sunday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center — will also be livestreamed on Facebook, featuring in-person presenters, performers and nominees. It will be hosted by WLIW morning show host Gianna Volpe.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
PLAY
LEAD MALE IN A PLAY
- Alexander Baryk in the role of Duff O’Hara in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach
- Tyler Gulluscio in the role of Elvin the Magnificent in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island
- Joshua Kaplan in the role of Duff O’Hara in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach
- Konstantin Kipshidze in the role of Barry in “That’s Not How I Remember It” at Longwood
- Alvaro Mijangos in the role of Foreperson in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays
- Kiernan Urso in the role of George Spelvin in “The Actor’s Nightmare” at Longwood
LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY
- Myla Dougherty in the role of Narrator in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island
- Katerina Reich in the role of Juror #3 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays
- Francis Regan in the role Abagail in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island
- Jessica Soledad in the role of Juror #8 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays
- Abby Tyler in the role of Carrie in “The Audition” at Mattituck
- Olivia Mannino in the role of Soleil in “The Audition” at Mattituck
SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY
- Theo Grellet-Aumont in the roles of Agatha Forbes and Madam La Solda in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach
- Aidan Longueville in the role of Juror #4 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays
- Isaiah Mraz in the role of Corey in “Our Place” at Southold
- Jake Sidor in the role of Flip Cannon in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach
- Adam Olszewski in the role of Zack in “Selfie” at Rocky Point
- Aukai Young in the role of Allison’s Father/Tommy in “The Audition” at Mattituck
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY
- Jillian Carley in the role of Nicole in “Selfie” at Rocky Point
- Jillian Carley in the role of Girl in “Check Please” at Rocky Point
- Brenna Kiernan in the role of Laura in “Selfie” at Rocky Point
- Emma Martinez in the role of Betty-Sue in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island
- Renee Ortiz in the role of Jessie in “Selfie” at Rocky Point
- Zoe Richardson in the role of Sarah in “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine”
- Alicia Rignola in the role of Ethel in “All Because of Agatha” at Westhampton Beach
MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL
LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL
- Andrew Bova in the role of Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables” at Miller Place
- Thomas LaClair in the role of Danny Zuko in “Grease” at Center Moriches
- Ethan Lucas in the role of Troy Bolton in “High School Musical” at Riverhead
- Isaiah Mraz in the role of Arthur in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Jacob Schiavone in the role of Ryan Evans in “High School Musical” at Riverhead
- Kiernan Urso in the role of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL
- Emma Butler in “NOW.HERE.THIS.” at Bellport
- Ashton Holobob in the role of Emma Carew in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- Angelina Milici in the role of Lucy Harris in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- Juliet Rand in the role of Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Zoe Richardson in the role of Woman in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
- Dana Treadwell in the role of Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical” at Riverhead
SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL
- Landon Bennett in the role of Robin in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Quinn Bruer in the role of Taunter, Herbert, & Monk in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Christopher DeMeo in the role of Gabriel John Utterson in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- Rosario Distefano in the role of Kenickie in “Grease” at Center Moriches
- Joseph Miletti in the role of Enjolras in “Les Misérables” at Miller Place
- Aidan Russell in the role of Lance in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL
- Zoe Richardson in the role of One-Eyed Pete in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
- Angela Gardella in the role of Helen of Troy, Liz, & Hairdo Sister 3 in “Take Ten” at Pierson
- Violet Rand in the role of Patsy in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Gaylin Davey in the role of Juliet & Hairdo Sister 1 in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
- Kylie Miller in the role of Marty in “Grease” at Center Moriches
- Emily Brownstein in the role of Melanie in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY, MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, OR MUSICAL REVUE
- Jillian Carley in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Ian Himmelstein in the role of Teen Angel in “Grease” at Center Moriches
- Silas Jones in the role of Dance Captain in “Anything Goes” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton
- Brenna Kiernan in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Georgia Kuzmech in the role of Cha Cha in “Grease” at Center Moriches
- Cheyenne Mancuso in the role of Poole in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- Joseph Podlas Singer in Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
- Kai Schiera in the role of Bishop of Digne in “Les Misérables” at Miller Place
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
- Naomi Cichanowicz for “Laker Girls Cheer” in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Kayleigh Davis for “Bring on the Men” in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- Elizabeth and Jacqueline Gluck for “I Feel Pretty” in the Musical Revue: “The Southampton Broadway Revue”
- Joseph Podlas & Avery Rubino for “We’re All in This Together” in “High School Musical” at Riverhead
- Juliet Rand for “Lady of the Lake/Come with Me” in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Violet Rand for “Bright Side of Life” in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN
- Vanessa Arigue for “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- Belle Penny for “Our Place” at Southold
- Thomas Schiavoni Jr. for “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” at Pierson
- Valerie Finke for “All Because of Agatha” & “A Ten Minute Music Festival” at Westhampton Beach
- Alexa Feeney for “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
- Veronica Lara for “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton
JUDGES CHOICE
“This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a show, particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.”
- “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
- “Les Misérables” at Miller Place
NEW AWARDS
BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE
- Jillian Carley for “Gimme Gimme” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Brenna Kiernan for “Burn” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Ethan Lucas for “Out There” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
- Zoe Richardson for “Dream a Little of Me” in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
- Shea Rodriguez for “When it All Falls Down” in the Musical Revue: “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton
- Dana Treadwell for “Watch What Happens” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
BEST DUET/TRIO PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE
- Sarah Baylinson, Nicholas Cooper & Max Eberle for “Friendship” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton
- Emily Brownstein & Gaylin Davey for “Single Man Drought” in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
- Chris Carley & Tessa Cunningham for “Sun and Moon” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Jillian Carley & Jacey Ruici for “I Still Believe” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Tessa Cunningham, Brenna Kiernan & Samantha Leversen for “Webber Love Trio” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Tessa Cunningham & Samantha Leversen for “Defying Gravity” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
BEST GROUP PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE
- “Anything Goes & Encore” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton
- “Getcha (Head in the Game)” in the Musical Revue: “PJ Voices, A Musical Revue” at Port Jefferson
- “I Sing the Body Electric” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton
- “Seize the Day” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
- “The Choices We Make” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
- “Who Tells Your Story” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- “You Can’t Stop the Beat” in the Musical Revue: “PJ Voices, A Musical Revue” at Port Jefferson
- “You Will Be Found” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
BEST MASTER OF CEREMONIES/HOST/NARRATOR IN A MUSICAL REVUE
- Johan Arias as Master of Ceremonies in “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton
- Jillian Carley Master of Ceremonies in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Ava de Sane Master of Ceremonies in “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton
- John-Henry Kernell as Narrator Mr. O’Sullivan in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton
- Brenna Kiernan as Master of Ceremonies in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
- Renee Ortiz as Master of Ceremonies in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO
- Grace Benedetto for “Alyssa Greene” at Rocky Point
- Julianne Donohue for “Dance 10, Looks 3” at Miller Place
- Jaeda Gant for “Part of Your World” at Bridgehampton
- Brenna Kiernan for “Not for the Life of Me” at Rocky Point
- Michael Marziliano for “I Am What I Am” at Bellport
- Camryn Trant for “Stupid with Love” at Mattituck
BEST MONOLOGUE PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO
- Michael Marziliano for “Trinculo (The Tempest)” at Bellport
- Jade McGarrity for “Persephone” at Port Jefferson
- Albert Peterson for “Late to Work” at Port Jefferson
- Cassidy Worrell for “Elephant in the Room” at Port Jefferson
- Mattea Rabeno for “Wonderful Scar” at Port Jefferson
- Grace Benedetto for “And Turning Stay” at Rocky Point
Technical Recognition Honorees
Assistant Directors & Apprentices
- Directors’ Apprentice: Emma Balamoti, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place
- Student Assistant Director: Zoe Bussewitz, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place
- Student Assistant Director: Hayley Hermsdorf, “Grease,” Center Moriches
- Student Assistant Director: Samantha Lanzetta, “Grease,” Center Moriches
- Student Assistant Director: Katie Marrin, “Grease,” Center Moriches
Dance Captains
- Tiffany Perez, “High School Musical,” Riverhead
- Joseph Podlas, “High School Musical,” Riverhead
- Avery Rubino, “High School Musical,” Riverhead
- Jillian Chamberlin, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place
Lighting Design Assistants & Crew
- Tom Cardi, “Our Place” & “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold
- Anthony Dimeck, “The 202One Acts,” Longwood
- Gavin Fredericks, “Our Place,” Southold
- Dante Sasso, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton
- Morgan Stromski, “High School Musical,” Riverhead
- Everett McMahon, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” & “Take Ten!” Pierson
- Chad Federico, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” Pierson
Production & Production Assistants
- Production Assistant: Caitlin Brennan, “High School Musical,” Riverhead
- Producer: Anna Szarka, “The Audition,” Mattituck
Sound Design Assistants & Crew
- Anthony Dimeck, “The 202One Acts” & “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood
- Chad Federico, “Take Ten!” Pierson
- Sofia Fidanza, “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood
- Gavin Fredericks, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold
- Jackie Massey, “All Because of Agatha,” Westhampton Beach
- Zoe Nicholas, “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood
- Julia O’Malley, “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood
- Rachel Terry, “All Because of Agatha,” Westhampton Beach
Stage Managers
- KellyAnne Crovello, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place
- Dean Daley, Assistant Stage Manager, “The Southampton Broadway Revue,” Southampton
- Isabella DeMaio, “Our Place,” Southold
- Maya Hamilton, “The Audition,” Mattituck
- Brenden Jung, “Les Misérables,” Miller Place
- Beckham LaRose, “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” Pierson
- Julianna Lester, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton
- Jackie Massey, “All Because of Agatha” & “A Ten Minute Music Festival,” Westhampton Beach
- Lukas Monteiro, “Take Ten!” Pierson
- Naomi Mraz, “Our Place,” Southold
- Rachel Terry, “All Because of Agatha,” Westhampton Beach
Stage Crew
- Keshi Mayer, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton
- Maia Moosmueller, “The 202One Acts” & “Jekyll & Hyde”, Longwood
- Emma Stein, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton
- Oceanna Zeledon, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton
Stage Building Crew
- Nikolas Cartselos, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold
- Ben Schaeffler, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold
Special Effects & Video Production
- Projection Operator: Nikolas Cartselos, “Spamalot, “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version,” Southold
- Editing/Video Production: Madison Stromski, “High School Musical,” Riverhead
Student Writers
- Andrew Merkert, Nicole Seitz, “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021,” East Hampton
Pit Orchestra
- Ava Arceleo, Cello, East Hampton
- Charles Ban-Williams, Violin, East Hampton
- Abigail Beers, Viola, Miller Place
- Lucy Beeton, Violin, Pierson
- Elizabeth Benkert, Violin, Longwood
- Erin Berry, Violin, Longwood
- Shane Beseler, Bass, Miller Place
- Analynn Bisiani, B Flat & E Flat Clarinet/ Bass Clarinet/Recorder, Reed 3, Miller Place
- Shoshannah Blasczak, Flute, Longwood
- Liliana Bosshard, Keyboard/Computer Patches, Keyboard 1, Miller Place
- Kyla Bruno, Violin, Miller Place
- Tony Chang, Keyboard/Computer Patches, Keyboard 2, Miller Place
- Peter Conelli, Shared Percussion, Miller Place
- Jodie Cui, Viola, Miller Place
- Eileen Duffy, Violin, Miller Place
- Will Dunlop, Oboe/English Horn, Reed 2, Miller Place
- James Foster, Trombone, Longwood
- Michael Ho, Cello, Longwood
- Adea Kastrati, Viola, East Hampton
- Declan Kirby, Trumpet, Longwood
- Colin Michels, Trumpet, Longwood
- Rebecca Muller, Percussion, Longwood
- Sean Muller, Shared Percussion, Miller Place
- Ivy Newman, Cello, Miller Place
- Noah Nieves, Tenor Trombone/Bass Trombone/Tuba, Low Brass, Miller Place
- Brendon Paduano, French Horn, French Horn 1, Miller Place
- Amanda Rakotoarivony, Viola, Longwood
- Diya Saini, Flute, Reed 1, Miller Place
- Patrick Serrentino, Trumpet/Piccolo/Flugelhorn, Trumpet, Miller Place
- Daniel Chin Suey, Flute, Longwood
- Christopher Tyson, Percussion, Longwood
- William Ulrich, Horn, Longwood
- Michael Varacchi, Alto Saxophone & Keyboard/Synthesizer, Longwood
- Emma Venegoni, French Horn 2 on Keyboard, French horn 2, Miller Place
- Alexander Vetere, Electric Bass, Longwood
- Justin Yankow, Trombone/Euphonium, Longwood