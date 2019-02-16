Southampton Town plans catwalk overlooking Reeves Bay

The Southampton Town Board voted Tuesday to hire an engineering firm to begin planning steps for a proposed catwalk out over Reeves Bay in Flanders.

The proposal also was presented to the Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association Monday.

“We’re really excited,” said FRNCA president Ron Fisher afterward. “This is our first time getting Community Preservation Fund money for an infrastructure project in Flanders. I think it’s going to be awesome.”

The project, which the Southampton Town Board is proposing, would create a 500-foot long raised catwalk stretching north from 1194 Flanders Road, the site of a one-and-one-half story farmhouse that was owned by Josiah Goodale.

He was one of Flanders’ earliest settlers and was born in 1736, according to the town’s Flanders Hamlet Area Report.

The house and a barn behind it are both over 100 years old. The proposal calls for the house to be used as an office, but the barn and a chicken coop near it would be removed and replaced with a five-car parking lot, with one of the spaces being Americans with Disables Act compliant.

A 20-foot wide paved driveway entering Flanders Road is also planned, and the lot would have a “right turn only” onto Flanders Road, officials said.

The peninsula north of the house was called “Goodale’s Island.”

The town has hired consulting engineering firm, L.K. McLean Associates, to do several other planning steps for the catwalk project for $57,620.

Officials estimate the total cost of the project to be about $500,000, which would be paid through CPF money.

Matthew Jedlicka of LKMA said Monday that the proposal calls for a raised boardwalk/catwalk to stretch north to a portion of the property on which an observation deck is proposed, overlooking Reeves and Flanders bays.

There may be benches and rails at the observation deck, Mr. Jedlicka said.

“I love the project itself,” Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said at a recent work session. “I think it’s exciting.”

[email protected]

Photo caption: The proposal calls for a catwalk to be constructed over Reeves Bay in Flanders. (Tim Gannon photo)

Comments

comments