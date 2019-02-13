Southold teen made honorary member of Riverhead PBA

The Riverhead Police Benevolent Association honored Southold teen Dylan Newman as an honorary member of the organization at an annual dinner Friday night at the Long Island Aquarium.

“For the past year we’ve had the opportunity and pleasure to know a certain young man who has been fighting a great battle,” said Riverhead officer Richard Freeborn, the recording secretary of the PBA. “With him and his family, they have shown us toughness and strength.”

Dylan has been receiving treatments for a rare bone cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma, since May.

He flashed a bright smile as he held the plaque and Mr. Freeborn held up his first PBA cards, which read “Dylan Newman, No. 5,” representing his baseball number.

Dylan recently started to drive, Mr. Freeborn noted.

His mother, Tanya, is police dispatcher in the department.

The officers, family and friends at the dinner gave Dylan a standing ovation as he accepted his honor.

His mother fought through tears as she stood at the podium to thank everyone for their support.

“We’re winning this battle,” said Todd Newman, Dylan’s father.

Top photo caption: Dylan Newman accepts the honorary PBA membership from Riverhead officer Richard Freeborn. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

