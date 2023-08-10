Riverhead Town approves new PBA contract

Erin Shores of Selden paints an otter and a Riverhead PBA badge. (credit: File Photo)

Riverhead Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a new Police Benevolent Association contract that will be retroactive to the start of this year.

“I think over the four years, it turns out to be a 14% increase,” said Councilman Tim Hubbard, a former town police officer.

“The contract was very generous to the PBA,” said Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. “It’s one of the most favorable on Long Island.”

Bill Rothaar, the town’s financial administrator, said the contract calls for a 6% increase in 2023, followed by three 2.5% increases for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026, which adds up to 13.5%. Compounding those numbers, and the 14% increase is accurate, he said.

The PBA covers officers and detectives.

“Our officers have been doing an exemplary job, and we need them to begin placing strategies in certain areas that we have seen a rising in crime,” Ms. Aguiar said.

The town has about 88 officers on its police force and it added eight new officers this year.

“I think it was a fair contract,” Mr. Hubbard said. As is the case with the recent contract extension of the Civil Service Employees Association, the town’s employees were often paid less than those in other towns.

Riverhead PBA president Charles Mauceri could not be reached for comment.