Two suspects charged with murder for robbery that led to detective’s death

A second suspect was arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery in Queens that led to the death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen of Calverton.

The NYPD announced Jagger Freeman, 25, of Queens was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in addition to a litany of other charges. Mr. Freeman denied any role in the crime, according to the New York Post. Police Commissioner James O’Neill described Mr. Freeman as a lookout while Christopher Ransom committed the robbery at the T-Mobile store, the Post reported.

Mr. Ransom, 27, who is homeless, was arraigned in his hospital room Friday and is also charged with murder, according to court records. He faces a total of 33 felony counts, including charges for aggravated manslaughter, robbery and assault.

Mr. Ransom has a court date scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said Mr. Ransom was holding an imitation firearm during the robbery and charged at officers mimicking a shooting motion. Responding officers opened fire, totaling 42 rounds in 11 seconds, and Det. Simonsen was struck once in the chest by friendly fire. His sergeant, Matthew Gorman, was struck once in the leg and was treated for his injury.

Services for Det. Simonsen, 42, begin Monday night. Visitors will be received from 7 to 9 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at Saint Rosalie R. C. Church in Hampton Bays. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., at the church, followed by Interment at Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Healing Haven Animal Foundation, healinghavenaf.org.

“Thank you for supporting Healing Haven Animal Foundation during such a devastating time in your life,” the foundation posted on its Twitter account. “We are honored that you chose to donate to our charitable mission to save animals’ lives.”

Southampton Town police issued a notice cautioning people to expect delays in the area from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday and 1 to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, several road closures and parking restrictions will be in place.

The road closures are between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Old Riverhead Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

No parking will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Canoe Place Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said on Friday details were still being worked out for road closures in the Riverhead area as the procession arrives in Jamesport for internment.

Top photo caption: Flowers at the 102nd Precinct in memory of Det. Brian Simonsen. (Credit: NYPD)

They did what we ask of our cops: They went in. They didn’t hesitate. He comes out of the back in a mask, with a gun. Gunfire erupts. They pull back, he tries to flee, points his gun out the door. Then Brian is hit. We will #NeverForget the courage Brian showed. @JrzyJoePiscopo pic.twitter.com/N4cKWefEyv — Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) February 15, 2019

