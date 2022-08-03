Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder for stabbing attack against boyfriend

Riverhead Town police have charged a Queens woman with attempted murder for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with an “unknown type of knife or sharp object” in late July.

The victim suffered “substantial pain, bleeding and required hospitalization,” police said in a media release Wednesday.

The suspect, Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested Tuesday in Queens with assistance from the New York City Police Department. She was transported to police headquarters and charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She faces up to 25 years in prison on the top charge.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 24. Police responded to a home on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton to a report that a man, who was bleeding, had approached the home seeking assistance for a knife wound to his neck. The 48-year-old man transported by the Wading River Fire Department to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

While interviewing the victim, police determined that he had been a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ms. Garcia Vargas. She allegedly stopped her vehicle on the side of the road on Fresh Pond Avenue and attacked her boyfriend, identified as Daniel Saavedra. It’s unclear what led to the dispute.

Riverhead detectives responded to the scene along with a K-9 unit to assist in the investigation.

Ms. Garcia Vargas was held for arraignment and the investigation remains ongoing. A court spokesperson said the arraignment was expected to be held Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-727-4500, ext. 289.

It’s the second stabbing incident in which a suspect faces an attempted murder charge. The Suffolk County district attorney announced last week an indictment against a Calverton man who nearly killed his friend in a stabbing in late July. Ronald Oscal Cruz, 29, is facing second-degree attempted murder for that attack.