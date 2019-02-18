Delays expected on Main Road Wednesday; fundraising underway for fallen detective’s family

South Jamesport Avenue will be closed between Route 25 and North Railroad Avenue for approximately 90 minutes beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday to accommodate the funeral procession for NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen of Calverton, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police said delays are expected on Main Road between Route 105 and Laurel Lane for the procession. The delays are expected to begin around 11 a.m. and continue until the early afternoon hours. Internment is at Jamesport Cemetery.

Services for Det. Simonsen, 42, begin Monday night and continue Tuesday in Hampton Bays at Saint Rosalie R.C. Church.

Southampton Town police said several parking restrictions will be in place for the wake and road closures are planned Wednesday for the funeral.

Delays in the area are expected from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday and 1 to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the road closures are between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Old Riverhead Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

No parking will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Canoe Place Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Several fundraising efforts are underway to help support Det. Simonsen’s family. A GoFundMe created by Bill Bourguignon of Wading River has generated $23,000 toward a $100,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

“Please donate to help a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty protecting the people he served,” the page reads.

Another GoFundMe created by Southampton Town Councilwoman Julie Lofstad is collecting funds for the family. The page was originally set up to cover costs for ribbons. But she noted the Southampton Town Police Superior Officers Association offered to cover the costs of ribbons purchased.

Additional fundraising is underway by Blue Lives Matter NYC, a nonprofit created to help law enforcement officers and their families during time of need. The organization has sold more than 3,800 Detective Simonsen shirts in his memory. The organization also has a fallen officer’s fund where people can donate.

His family noted that memorial donations may be made to Healing Haven Animal Foundation, healinghavenaf.org.

Det. Simonsen is survived by his wife, Leanne, and mother, Linda.

Photo caption: Brian Simonsen pictured with his godson, Brandon McBride, the son of Geoff and Aimee McBride. (Courtesy photo)

