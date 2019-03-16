Riverhead Town grants property tax extension to furloughed workers 

The Riverhead Town Board last Tuesday approved a resolution to grant an extension on property tax payments for federal employees who were affected by the federal government shutdown.

The towns of Brookhaven, Babylon and Huntington, as well as Suffolk County, have taken similar action to help federal employees who had to work without pay during the recent shutdown.

The town’s adoption of the resolution extends the tax payment deadline for furloughed and unpaid federal workers until April 25. This extension would also apply to the spouses of affected workers.

“Working families should not have to suffer because of the dysfunction in Washington,” Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said in a press release.

“This gives us the option of being able to offer relief to those who were affected by the shutdown,” Riverhead Tax Receiver Laurie Zaneski said in the same release.

Extensions will be granted automatically to affected federal employees, but those applying must notify the Tax Receiver’s office that they are seeking the extension. Proof of employment must also be provided.

