New uses proposed for long-vacant building on East Main Street

An East Main Street storefront that’s been vacant and in disrepair for many years is now being proposed as a deli, convenience store and barber shop.

The Riverhead Planning Board held a public hearing on the proposal last Thursday, during which no one from the public spoke, but two town officials signaled support.

“I’m very happy to see the reuse of the building,” said Planning Board chair Joann Waski. “I think it’s safe to say that this is a big project for East Main Street.”

“It’s a great adaptive reuse,” added planner Matt Charters.

The property is on the east side of Route 25, across from a medical marijuana dispensary.

The applicant is JLL Properties, which proposes to convert the existing 4,734-square-foot building to accommodate various uses, including:

• a 2,726-square-foot deli and convenience store

• a 1,200-square-feet of office space,

• an 800-square-foot barbershop,

• 23 parking stalls, new curbing, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, façade and other site improvements within the 0.857-acre parcel.

The building was home to an auto parts store for many years.

A similar proposal was initiated in 2018 but was never built.