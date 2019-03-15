Riverhead High School announces its top-15 students of Class of 2019

Riverhead High School has announced the top 15 students of its Class of 2019, a group led by valedictorian Joshua Caskie and salutatorian Brittney Miller.

The top 15 students are:

Joshua Caskie

Brittney Miller

Dominic Bossey

Julia Divan

Sarah Rempe

Kayla Kielbasa

Eric Behr

Yash Patel

Taylor McKnight

Lucy Dow

Krista Farrell

Stephanie Bak

Michael Cunningham

Regan Montefusco

Sean Allen

Joshua serves as president of the school’s student government and holds perfect attendance in ninth, 10th and 11th grades. He is a member of the National and Latin honor societies, Key Club, Math Club and pit and chamber orchestras. He is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and member of the bowling team. He intends to study engineering in college.

Brittney is a member of the National and Foreign Language honor societies, Council for Unity and Key Club. She is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and serves as vice president of the student government. She plans to study mathematics in college.

Photo caption: Riverhead’s top-15 students. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

