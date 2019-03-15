Riverhead High School announces its top-15 students of Class of 2019

Riverhead High School has announced the top 15 students of its Class of 2019, a group led by valedictorian Joshua Caskie and salutatorian Brittney Miller.
The top 15 students are:
Joshua Caskie
Brittney Miller
Dominic Bossey
Julia Divan
Sarah Rempe
Kayla Kielbasa
Eric Behr
Yash Patel
Taylor McKnight
Lucy Dow
Krista Farrell
Stephanie Bak
Michael Cunningham
Regan Montefusco
Sean Allen
Joshua serves as president of the school’s student government and holds perfect attendance in ninth, 10th and 11th grades. He is a member of the National and Latin honor societies, Key Club, Math Club and pit and chamber orchestras. He is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and member of the bowling team. He intends to study engineering in college.
Brittney is a member of the National and Foreign Language honor societies, Council for Unity and Key Club. She is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and serves as vice president of the student government. She plans to study mathematics in college.
Photo caption: Riverhead’s top-15 students. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)