Calverton Sewer District upgrade would lead to tax hike for businesses

A proposed upgrade of the Calverton Sewer District would increase the district tax rate from 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to $13 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to engineer Nick Bono of H2M, a consultant for Riverhead Town’s sewer district.

Percentage-wise, that’s an increase of 56 percent.

That increase would only be paid by property owners within the Calverton Sewer District, he said. The tax rate only affects businesses since there are no homes in the sewer district.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said she was concerned because there are few businesses within the district, which leads to the high tax rate. That could end up leading to EPCAL businesses leaving due to the high sewer rate, she said.

The sewer upgrade was the subject of a public hearing at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. The sewer district was built in 1952 and still uses antiquated technology from that era, according to sewer district superintendent Michael Reichel. This is the first upgrade since it was built. Mr. Bono said the district currently has no debt.

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said that if the proposed sale of 1,643 acres of town land to Calverton Aviation & Technology goes through, that land would be added to the district, and would offset some of the tax burden.

Mr. Bono said that in 2009, the estimated cost of improvements to the district was $7.56 million, but now, it’s $10.6 million.

He said the town has sought and accrued just under $7 million in grants for the project.

The project is needed because the plant currently discharges treated effluent into McKay Lake, which is a headwater for the Peconic Estuary.

The plan is to upgrade the level of treatment and discharge it back into the ground in a location that is north of the groundwater divide at EPCAL, which is a point where the groundwater flow changes directions.

No one from the public spoke at the hearing.

