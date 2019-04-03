Town Clerk races to save Chicken Kidz, scheduled for Thursday

The Chicken Kidz saga went right down to the wire.

While the Town Board did hold a public hearing Tuesday on an amendment to its special event code, and adopted that change as well, it still didn’t guarantee that Chicken Kidz, a children’s consignment event planned for this Thursday through Sunday at Polish Hall could legally proceed.

Chickens Kidz was one of several events that got caught up in the changes the town made to its special event code in September, and after Chicken Kidz backers bombarded the board with letters and filled the Town Board meeting room for a special meeting, the board agreed to extend the date to file applications to June 18, giving Chicken Kidz time to apply for the April 4-7 event.

But Town Clerk Diane Wilhelm said it’s not that simple.

“We cannot allow the adoption of the code change to take place until the local law is filed with the Secretary of State,” Ms. Wilhelm said at the end of Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. “And I must get a filed date from the Secretary of State in order for that local law to be adopted.

“So I am leaving now to go to FedEx to overnight the approved resolution to the Secretary of State. I’ve spoken to them and to the Association of Towns to get their opinion on this. I will file it with them and I will call tomorrow and hopefully they will give me their filed date. They said it is filed when they receive it, so I’m hoping that the overnight FedEx will get there in time and they will receive it and get give me the file date.

“If that happens, I’ll accept the application from Chicken Kidz and I hope it can run smoothly.”

Ms. Wilhelm said on Wednesday afternoon that the code amendment was in fact filed with the Secretary of State, allowing Chicken Kidz to proceed.

